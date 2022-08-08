Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John seen on daughter Chloe Lattanzi’s Instagram 3 days before death
Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a photo with her mom three days before she died on Monday. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo posing together and smiling in an open field. Lattanzi, 36, wore an off-the-shoulder tight white dress while Newton-John went with a beige pleated skirt and a white long-sleeve button down tied at the waist. “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj 💋💕👯♀️” she captioned the photo on Friday. Lattanzi, who was Newton-John’s only child, also honored her mom with a series of photos on Instagram after her death was announced Monday afternoon. “So much love sent to you sweet...
Olivia Newton-John Left Behind an Incredible Legacy: See Her Net Worth After Her Death
Late Grease actress Olivia Newton-John conquered the silver screen, the Billboard charts and did incredible humanitarian work throughout her career. Before her death in August 2022, the star amassed a massive net worth from her years of hard work in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about her legacy and fortune she left behind.
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother
Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
Dame Olivia Newton-John obituary
Singer and actor with a girl-next-door reputation whose career rocketed after her starring role as Sandy in Grease
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73
Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
purewow.com
Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Olivia Newton-John’s ex Matt Lattanzi ‘overwhelmed’ with support after her death
Olivia Newton-John’s ex-husband wants fans to “celebrate the joy” that the late actress brought to the world. Matt Lattanzi and his current wife, Michelle Lattanzi, reacted to the news of Newton-John’s death in a joint statement shared on Facebook Monday. “Today we lost one of the world’s greats Olivia Newton-John. Matt and I are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude shared with us by friends, family and a deeply loving community of fans who will all miss Olivia’s presence in this world,” Michelle wrote. “I have heard truly lovely stories and memories from people near and far, and honor in each of...
Olivia Newton-John once said she was ‘looking forward to’ death
Olivia Newton-John once said she was “looking forward to” death because of previous interactions with “spirits.” In a resurfaced February 2021 podcast interview, the “Grease” star explained that she did not fear passing on during her 30-year battle with breast cancer because she believed there was something beyond the world of the living. “We all know we’re going to die, but I think we spend our lives in denial. It’s extremely personal, so it’s hard to put into words,” she shared on Sarah Grynberg’s “A Life of Greatness.” “I feel that we are all one thing, and I’ve had experiences with spirits and spirit...
Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself
Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo
Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse Is Hospitalized in a Coma
Over the course of the last three decades-plus, Denise Dowse has taken part in some pretty huge television shows. Whether it be on Beverly Hills, 90210 or The Guardian, Denise left a sizable mark on all of the projects that she took part in, no matter how short or long her time on each show was.
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed
James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
Olivia Newton-John shared touching Instagram post with her husband before her death
Olivia Newton-John shared a touching photograph of herself and her husband John Easterling just days before she died.The 73-year-old Grease star died on Monday (8 August) following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”Over the weekend, Newton-John shared a photo of herself along with her husband where she can be seen smiling and cuddling up to him.Newton-John was wearing a...
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
Mickey Rooney Jr. Dies: Musician, Mouseketeer & Hollywood Scion Was 77
Mickey Rooney Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney who went on to a show business career of his own that included being an original – if short-lived — Mouseketeer, an actor and a member of Willie Nelson’s band, died Saturday at his home in Glendale, AZ. He was 77.
