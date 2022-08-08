ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New retail development planned for 21 acres in far north Fort Worth

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

A new retail center is coming to North Fort Worth.

Avod Holdings purchased a 21-acre frontage site along West Bonds Ranch Road near North Saginaw Boulevard and Hicks Airfield. The Bonds West Business District will include space for offices, flex, warehousing and retail development.

Commercial real estate broker Bill Bledsoe brokered the transfer from real estate construction company Avondale Development Group. Avondale Development maintains nearly 175 acres behind the property. The Fort Worth-based development company will use its remaining land to construct flex-warehouse and small industrial suites.

“The front parcel that Avod Holdings has secured will be a terrific location for retail development, because of the explosive growth of single-family homes in the area,” Bledsoe said in a release. “There are also opportunistic gaps in retail offerings in the vicinity, and the entire 200+ acre site holds tremendous promise for a retail and regional industrial, flex development.”

tornadopix.com

The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves

On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound residents request Trader Joe's, In-N-Out Burger in retail and restaurant survey

Flower Mound residents want an In-N-Out Burger in their neighborhood, according to results from a recent survey by the town. (Papar Faircloth/Community Impact Newspaper) Flower Mound residents want a Trader Joe’s and an In-N-Out Burger in their neighborhood, according to results from the 2022 retail and restaurant survey conducted by the town.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Houston Chronicle

This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record

If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
FORT WORTH, TX
