New retail development planned for 21 acres in far north Fort Worth

A new retail center is coming to North Fort Worth.

Avod Holdings purchased a 21-acre frontage site along West Bonds Ranch Road near North Saginaw Boulevard and Hicks Airfield. The Bonds West Business District will include space for offices, flex, warehousing and retail development.

Commercial real estate broker Bill Bledsoe brokered the transfer from real estate construction company Avondale Development Group. Avondale Development maintains nearly 175 acres behind the property. The Fort Worth-based development company will use its remaining land to construct flex-warehouse and small industrial suites.

“The front parcel that Avod Holdings has secured will be a terrific location for retail development, because of the explosive growth of single-family homes in the area,” Bledsoe said in a release. “There are also opportunistic gaps in retail offerings in the vicinity, and the entire 200+ acre site holds tremendous promise for a retail and regional industrial, flex development.”