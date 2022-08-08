ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

AL.com

Authorities ID 33-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting

Authorities have released the name of a person killed in a Monday shooting in Montgomery. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 33-year-old Natalio Lopez Garcia. The shooting happened midday Monday in the 300 block of Chase Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Capt. Saba Coleman said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Montgomery Murder

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a man’s murder from earlier this year. Police say they’ve charged 50-year-old Erskine Jackson of Montgomery with murder. Jackson is charged with killing 57-year-old Enrico Coleman of Montgomery. Coleman was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28 and died April 8.
MONTGOMERY, AL
County
Lee County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Opelika, AL
Lee County, AL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say

An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Charged in High-Speed Chase Involving Stolen Car

A Montgomery man is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car that stretched from Millbrook to Clanton. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says that just after 5PM Sunday, they got a report that a stolen BMW might be in their area. A short time later, a police officer saw the car on Coosada Parkway near Caroline Drive.
MILLBROOK, AL
AL.com

33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting

An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Person
Jay Jones
wdhn.com

Police locate parents of wandering toddler

UPDATE – Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue. ______________________________________________________________________________________. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering earlier today. The child is a girl believed...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery

A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Millbrook Police Seeking Suspects in Walmart Theft

Millbrook police need your help identifying the suspects accused of a felony theft at a Walmart Supercenter. Investigators have released photos of two unknown suspects. On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:38 p.m., an unknown male and female entered the Walmart Supercenter on Kelley Blvd. in Millbrook. Police say they took $1,561.08 worth of merchandise.
MILLBROOK, AL
#Shooting#Dead Inside#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
alabamanews.net

ON YOUR SIDE: Montgomery Fire/Rescue Warns of Scam

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department wants to warn you of what they say is an email scam that is going around. Department officials say they’ve learned of an email scam involving people who are falsely posing as a representative of the department as they solicit the sale of T-shirts and other items using the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department logo.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS,Ga. — It began with a traffic stop and ended with one person being arrested. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, a Columbus, Georgia officer, tried to make a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The driver, Malcolm Crouch, 28, refused to...
Public Safety
A.W. Naves

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
MACON COUNTY, AL
FOX54 News

Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships

A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

