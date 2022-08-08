Read full article on original website
Authorities ID 33-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting
Authorities have released the name of a person killed in a Monday shooting in Montgomery. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as 33-year-old Natalio Lopez Garcia. The shooting happened midday Monday in the 300 block of Chase Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Capt. Saba Coleman said...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Montgomery Murder
Montgomery police have made an arrest in a man’s murder from earlier this year. Police say they’ve charged 50-year-old Erskine Jackson of Montgomery with murder. Jackson is charged with killing 57-year-old Enrico Coleman of Montgomery. Coleman was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28 and died April 8.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Man’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police say they’ve launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say 33-year-old Natalio Lopez Garcia of Montgomery was shot at around noon Monday in the 300 block of Chase Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have released no other information.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Arrest Made after Man Found Dead of Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Lee County
UPDATE: Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead. The shooting happened at a home in the 200 block of Lee County Road 705, southeast of Opelika. A 9-1-1 caller reported a possible shooting at about 12:57AM today. Deputies say they...
Opelika-Auburn News
33-year-old Lee County man dies from apparent gunshot wounds early Monday morning
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting as a homicide after receiving calls to a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Lee County Sheriff Communications received the call at 12:57 a.m., according to a press release. Deputies arrived on the scene...
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Charged in High-Speed Chase Involving Stolen Car
A Montgomery man is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car that stretched from Millbrook to Clanton. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says that just after 5PM Sunday, they got a report that a stolen BMW might be in their area. A short time later, a police officer saw the car on Coosada Parkway near Caroline Drive.
33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting
An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
wdhn.com
Police locate parents of wandering toddler
UPDATE – Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue. ______________________________________________________________________________________. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering earlier today. The child is a girl believed...
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery
A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Millbrook Police Seeking Suspects in Walmart Theft
Millbrook police need your help identifying the suspects accused of a felony theft at a Walmart Supercenter. Investigators have released photos of two unknown suspects. On Friday, August 5, at approximately 6:38 p.m., an unknown male and female entered the Walmart Supercenter on Kelley Blvd. in Millbrook. Police say they took $1,561.08 worth of merchandise.
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
wdhn.com
WATCH: West Point Police Officer on administrative leave after security camera footage goes viral
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — The West Point Police Department placed one of its officers on administrative leave after security camera footage began to circulate through social media. Homeowner Tomeshia Madden told WRBL Officer Bramblett threw one of her security cameras off into the bushes by her residence. She...
alabamanews.net
ON YOUR SIDE: Montgomery Fire/Rescue Warns of Scam
The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department wants to warn you of what they say is an email scam that is going around. Department officials say they’ve learned of an email scam involving people who are falsely posing as a representative of the department as they solicit the sale of T-shirts and other items using the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department logo.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS,Ga. — It began with a traffic stop and ended with one person being arrested. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, a Columbus, Georgia officer, tried to make a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The driver, Malcolm Crouch, 28, refused to...
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer
Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
wtvy.com
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
Andalusia Star News
Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships
A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
