Read full article on original website
Related
Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
Officials provide update on Weinbach explosion
Authorities are giving updates on the August 10 explosion in the 1000 block of N Weinbach.
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Red Cross response to the Weinbach explosion
The disaster on North Weinbach is now under the harsh light provided by generators at this hour. This is an old established neighborhood in Evansville, filled with homes and small businesses. Much of it tonight, is gone.
wevv.com
Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3
Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
whopam.com
Pedestrian killed in Madisonville accident
A man was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Tuesday night in Madisonville. It happened about 8:30 p.m. and Madisonville police say 47-year old Misty Baxter of Earlington was southbound on South Main Street when she struck a man identified as Jon Harrell, who was walking west as he crossed the street near the Country Mark gas station.
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
WTVW
Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
14news.com
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
14news.com
Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
cbs4indy.com
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
wevv.com
Home catches fire twice in northern Vanderburgh County
Fire crews remain busy overnight after a structure caught on fire twice within seven hours in northern Vanderburgh County. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 p.m. Monday night for a home on Browning Road. The fire took crews about an hour to put out. A second call came in at...
warricknews.com
Mary M. (Michos) Bennett
Mary M. (Michos) Bennett, age 89, of Newburgh, Ind., passed away at 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at home with her family by her side. Mary was born May 9, 1933, in Virginia, Minn., to Nicholas and Athanasia (Papandreon) Michos. She graduated from Marion Indiana High School in...
Comments / 0