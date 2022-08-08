ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
WEHT/WTVW

3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3

Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
whopam.com

Pedestrian killed in Madisonville accident

A man was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Tuesday night in Madisonville. It happened about 8:30 p.m. and Madisonville police say 47-year old Misty Baxter of Earlington was southbound on South Main Street when she struck a man identified as Jon Harrell, who was walking west as he crossed the street near the Country Mark gas station.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
WASHINGTON, IN
WTVW

Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
WEHT/WTVW

Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Home catches fire twice in northern Vanderburgh County

Fire crews remain busy overnight after a structure caught on fire twice within seven hours in northern Vanderburgh County. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 p.m. Monday night for a home on Browning Road. The fire took crews about an hour to put out. A second call came in at...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

Mary M. (Michos) Bennett

Mary M. (Michos) Bennett, age 89, of Newburgh, Ind., passed away at 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at home with her family by her side. Mary was born May 9, 1933, in Virginia, Minn., to Nicholas and Athanasia (Papandreon) Michos. She graduated from Marion Indiana High School in...
NEWBURGH, IN

