Five children recovering, found in hot SUV in Fort Worth

Five children are recovering after being found in a hot SUV in Fort Worth.

Police were called to a home on Littlejohn Ave. in southeast Fort Worth at around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

"They observed several children inside the vehicle, but they appeared to either be sleeping or passed out," said Ofc. Brad Perez, Fort Worth Police spokesman. "And when they open the vehicle, there was no AC that was on inside this vehicle."

The children were 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 years old.

"The children needed to be transported to a local hospital, because they were suffering from heat exhaustion."

Perez said the kids' injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police found their father, Jose Leal, 29, in the front yard of the home the SUV was parked at.

"There was possibly a domestic issue that was going on between him and a spouse," Perez said, "and he advised the officers that he wasn't allowed to go home at this time."

Police took Leal into custody.

"He was arrested on five counts for abandonment/endangerment to a child causing bodily injury," Perez said.

