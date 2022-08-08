Effective: 2022-08-11 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 621 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Ridgeville to near Folly Beach, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner, McClellanville, Fort Sumter, Downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Daniel Island, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Ladson, I-26/I-526 Interchange and Johns Island. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 185 and 221. I-526 between mile markers 11 and 31. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

