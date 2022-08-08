Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
The Post and Courier
European-influenced bakeshop coming to Charleston's King Street this fall
Food and beverage industry pandemic pivots continue to lead to new and exciting business ventures that stray from the traditional restaurant model. Chefs are leaning into curated experiences, pop-ups are more prevalent than in 2020 and takeout-reliant establishments are allowing small spots to open without the strain of hiring a large staff.
The Post and Courier
Daily Digest: Ravenel resident heads to Summerville for 'perfect' pasta at Laura
This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail. Christina Janushevich is a physical therapist for Fox Rehab in Charleston. She lives in Ravenel with her husband, Andrew, where she enjoys the "country vibes" and land for her pups while also being a 30-minute drive from some of the area's best restaurants.
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
Charleston City Paper
What to do for the week of August 10
Charleston Aqua Park is giving the Charleston community an opportunity to support kids with special needs with its FUNdraiser Jump event. Attendees can enjoy the on-water activity course and water ropes course. All tickets benefit the Charles Webb Center, a preschool for kids with special needs. Charles Webb Center aids children in their growth and development to strengthen self-esteem along with social, language and preschool skills. Bring closed toe shoes for the ropes course or purchase shoes on-site for $12.
Charleston City Paper
How the owner of the Recovery Room recovered
Charleston dive bar owner Chris DiMattia is reminded of his hometown area every day thanks to the single phone land line in a house he rented as a student at the College of Charleston. This was before cell phones became ubiquitous. The shared downtown home in the late 1990s had...
Charleston City Paper
How to build a bar: A look at Bar Rollins
In the span of just a few years, Bar Rollins went from a hopeful hypothetical to a living, breathing wine bar. And though his proprietary role is a new one, co-owner Chris Rollins has always been a consummate host. For years prior to the bar’s opening, the Charleston native and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Best restaurant for a date? This spot in South Carolina ranks among nation’s favorites
A South Carolina restaurant is strict about its Southern dishes — and ranks among the best places to go for a date. Husk, in the tourist hot spot of Charleston, made a list of the nation’s top restaurants for a romantic night out, according to results shared Aug. 4.
The Post and Courier
Dunes Properties welcomes new realtor
Dunes Properties announces the addition of Meg Carroll to their team of professional Realtors. A Clemson University graduate, Meg Carroll moved to Charleston in 1996 to pursue her doctorate in pharmacy. She quickly fell in love with the Charleston coast, and was fortunate to live in many areas such as James Island, downtown and Daniel Island, before settling in her current home in Mount Pleasant’s I’On neighborhood.
country1037fm.com
Most Scenic View Restaurants in South Carolina
Looking to enjoy a great dinner with an even better view? Well, South Carolina is home to some amazing restaurants that have some of the best scenic views you can imagine. As a girl from South Carolina, I surely know some of these restaurants, and trust me when I say they are not lying about the views!
The Post and Courier
Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city
The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
holycitysinner.com
Woodfield Development Closes on Second Parcel Near Charleston
Sharbell Nexton, LLC announced today that Woodfield Development recently closed on a second parcel in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and surrounding areas near Charleston. Woodfield’s next development consists of 11.37 acres and will feature 324 apartment homes offering a mix...
The Post and Courier
Charleston wants to give last call to some late-night bar offenders
Charleston regulations for bars and nightclubs may soon get streamlined in some ways and stricter in others. City officials are considering revisions to the Late Night Establishment Ordinance, which mandates certain safety requirements for any businesses that sell alcohol after midnight. The city established the permit program in 2013 and began requiring that all businesses submit safety plans to the city to receive a permit to sell alcohol after midnight. Now the city wants those businesses to renew the permit annually.
thecottagejournal.com
This Cozy South Carolina Historic Home Offers a Glimpse of the Past
Classic charm defines the historic homes that populate downtown Charleston, South Carolina, and this Charleston single house built in 1880 has never been an exception. But when Lynne and John Rathgeber purchased it as a secondary home, the fully furnished interiors were at odds with the spirit of the iconic architectural style—and the style preferred by the new homeowners.
Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway happening Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution for families in need Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. The giveaway will be held at Macedonia Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ located at 7362 Old Hertz Road, starting at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. The event […]
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Charleston to West Coast cities
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting this fall, Lowcountry travelers will have a new connection to reach cities on the West Coast. This November, Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights from Charleston to Phoenix and Los Angeles. The airline will also provide its “BreezeThru” service from Charleston to Provo, Utah. “Research tells us the Lowcountry […]
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley; Charleston; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 621 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Ridgeville to near Folly Beach, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Moncks Corner, McClellanville, Fort Sumter, Downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Daniel Island, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, Ladson, I-26/I-526 Interchange and Johns Island. This warning includes the following interstates: I-26 between mile markers 185 and 221. I-526 between mile markers 11 and 31. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
iheart.com
Carolina Park Elementary re-zone plans concern parents
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - As Mount Pleasant continues to grow, the Charleston County School District is figuring out how to assign each neighborhood’s population to a nearby school. A re-zone plan currently in the works has some Carolina Park parents pushing back. The Charleston County Constituent District 2...
The Post and Courier
Fast-growing Summerville welcomes 1,000-student capacity East Edisto Middle to Oakbrook
SUMMERVILLE — When eighth grade history teacher Charity Carpenter first walked into her classroom in the new East Edisto Middle School on Aug. 8, she had to leave again and walk around the building to work off her excitement. It was the Monday before school was set to start,...
