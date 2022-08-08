Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Suspect escapes custody, manhunt ensues through Summerville neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE — A manhunt through a residential community led to the capture of a 34-year-old man who authorities say escaped custody while getting treatment at a hospital. Summerville police officers detained Jeron Laren McCants the afternoon of Aug. 9 during a traffic stop. They checked his ID and discovered he had an arrest warrant in Dorchester County, Lt. Rick Carson said.
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene in SC, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed as a car drove into the scene of police, firefighters and others responding to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said. Four people in all were...
wach.com
Man charged, arrested in connection to shooting on Sunset Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say the suspect in last week's shooting on Sunset Drive has turned himself into authorities Tuesday afternoon. Zedekiah Coleman, 33, has been charged with attempted murder after police say he allegedly shot a relative in the hand after an argument. The incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive, officials said.
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Paramedic & motorcyclist, both in their 30s, killed in Florence Co. crash identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the two victims in a deadly Tuesday crash has been identified. A paramedic, police officer and trooper were among at least four people hit by a car Tuesday night while working the scene of a motorcycle crash on the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.
wach.com
Richland County deputy struck with car, suspect charged with attempted murder
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — UPDATE: Officials from Richland County say, SRT Operator Sarah Merriman has been released from the hospital Wednesday evening. ORIGINAL: A Richland County deputy is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after he allegedly struck the deputy with a stolen car. According to...
WJCL
Authorities: Car drives into South Carolina crash scene, killing paramedic, motorcyclist
Authorities in South Carolina say a car drove through a crash scene Tuesday night, killing a paramedic and motorcyclist. This happened just before 9 p.m. on Pamplico Highway in Florence. Florence County Emergency Medical Services, law enforcement officers and firefighters were managing the scene of a crash. Officials said while...
ems1.com
S.C. paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site
FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Midlands mother devastated after loss of second child in deadly Bull Street accident
COLUMBIA, SC — WACH FOX News has new details about a woman who died in a wreck on Bull Street in Columbia. Her three children, two of them who were also in the car, are now left without their mother. “This is like a nightmare that I haven’t woken...
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Forest Acres bank robbery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The female suspect in a 2019 bank robbery in Forest Acres has pled guilty and been sentenced in a Richland County court Tuesday morning. Daisy Ester Feliberty, 38, went before Judge Clifton Newman and pled guilty on one count of armed robbery and 6 counts of kidnapping, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
abccolumbia.com
Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital. Columbia Police say Parker was...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Andrews Police investigate suspicious death
ANDREWS — Authorities are looking into a suspicious death in Andrews after a man’s body was discovered by family members. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Aug. 6 to assist the Andrews Police Department after a man was found dead in the 200 block of East Cherry Street in Andrews.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: Gunman who tried to kill Richland deputies had over 900 bullets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a man who fired an assault rifle at his officers last week had a written out plan on how to kill them and had a large supply of ammunition to accomplish his goal. Lott spoke Tuesday to give what he...
Police update on shooting that injured two teens in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Two kids were shot in the legs on Friday as they sat on the wall of neighborhood in Winnsboro. Both teens are doing well and the injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting took place around 4pm on NInth street at the entrance to the Chatham Forest...
wach.com
'Friend to everybody': Close friends remember auto shop owner shot, killed
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies released more details about the killing of a 70-year old man, found shot in his auto repair shop on Airport Road last month in a suspected armed robbery. It was in the garage of that auto repair shop where deputies found...
WIS-TV
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said that a four-year old was shot in the finger Monday morning. Police say this happened at a home on Cindy Drive, which is near Farrow Road and I-20, at around 11 A.M. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
wach.com
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
The Post and Courier
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store
COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
Argument led to fatal shooting at Broad River Road gas station, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wach.com
Columbia attempted murder suspect turns himself in
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — An attempted murder suspect is in custody after he turned himself in, according to Irmo police. Officials say Malik Rashoid Canty, 25, of Columbia S.C. is charged with burglary in the first degree, attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence of high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Comments / 0