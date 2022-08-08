ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

The Post and Courier

Suspect escapes custody, manhunt ensues through Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE — A manhunt through a residential community led to the capture of a 34-year-old man who authorities say escaped custody while getting treatment at a hospital. Summerville police officers detained Jeron Laren McCants the afternoon of Aug. 9 during a traffic stop. They checked his ID and discovered he had an arrest warrant in Dorchester County, Lt. Rick Carson said.
wach.com

Man charged, arrested in connection to shooting on Sunset Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police say the suspect in last week's shooting on Sunset Drive has turned himself into authorities Tuesday afternoon. Zedekiah Coleman, 33, has been charged with attempted murder after police say he allegedly shot a relative in the hand after an argument. The incident happened at the 600 block of Sunset Drive, officials said.
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
Crime & Safety
ems1.com

S.C. paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site

FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

'Friend to everybody': Close friends remember auto shop owner shot, killed

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies released more details about the killing of a 70-year old man, found shot in his auto repair shop on Airport Road last month in a suspected armed robbery. It was in the garage of that auto repair shop where deputies found...
wach.com

Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
The Post and Courier

Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
wach.com

Columbia attempted murder suspect turns himself in

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — An attempted murder suspect is in custody after he turned himself in, according to Irmo police. Officials say Malik Rashoid Canty, 25, of Columbia S.C. is charged with burglary in the first degree, attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence of high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
