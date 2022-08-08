Read full article on original website
Delbert Nordbrock
2d ago
so why doesn't Chicago build the solar farm in Chicago instead of Central Illinois. lot of wind in Chicago so build a wind farm in lake
1d ago
Once again Chicago screws the rest of us south of I80. I’m sick of this. Mark my words. The big push for green energy in Illinois will guarantee disaster for all of us!! Especially those of us south of I80. We will take the brunt of living in the dark!!! U can bet Chicago won’t!!
die Krähe steinigen
2d ago
makes no sense taking farmland out of production. some of the best farmland in the world is in central IL.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Rebuild Illinois money headed to southern Illinois projects Rend Lake Resort, projects along I-57 and I-24 to get $350 million
When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois' motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois' history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates $33.2 billion...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
cilfm.com
Illinois might technically be in recession, but not all industries are shrinking
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — As national output declined for the second quarter in a row, concerns of a recession rekindle. The U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell at an annual rate of 0.9% from April through June this year, pushed by high inflation as consumers cut back. In the Land of Lincoln, the University of Illinois’ Flash Index declined for the third straight month, dropping to 105.5 compared to 105.7 in May.
Report: Fraction of Illinois hospitals complying with price transparency law
(The Center Square) – A new report from a patients rights group finds that most Illinois hospitals continue to hide actual prices from consumers 18 months after the Hospital Price Transparency Rule went into effect. Beginning in January 2021, every hospital operating in the U.S. was required to provide...
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
fox32chicago.com
Shortage of afterschool staff causing 'crisis' in Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois school support staff are sounding the alarm ahead of this school year over the shortage of afterschool care workers. The Afterschool for Children and Teens Coalition held a virtual town hall Wednesday to discuss what they're calling a "crisis." The group says the Covid-19 pandemic forced afterschool...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/9/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The new law, which takes effect in January 2023, abolishes cash bail, overhauls police training, and includes several other measures as well. Opponents of the plan, including police throughout the state, say the new law will do nothing against crime and allow violent criminals to return to the street. 2022 is the second consecutive year that violent crime rates have risen in Illinois.
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
WIFR
Demmer pushes against taxing retirement income in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican candidate for Treasurer said Illinois should not tax retirement income. There were rumors in 2020 that Treasurer Mike Frerichs said Illinois may have to tax retirement income like pensions and 401Ks if voters failed to approve the graduated income tax amendment. Fifty-four percent of Illinois voters rejected the Pritzker administration’s “Fair Tax” proposal during the 2020 election, but Frerichs also denies he ever said taxing retirement was an option.
myradiolink.com
Illinois Aviation System Plan released, provides blueprint for airport growth
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the Illinois Aviation System Plan, identifying short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports and marking the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. To highlight the significance of the plan and the importance of aviation to the state’s overall transportation system and economy, Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed August as Aviation Appreciation Month in Illinois.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Eligible Residents to Get Income and Property Tax Rebate
If you are a resident of Illinois, then you may be eligible for some stimulus money next month. In April, the state approved two separate tax rebates under which eligible residents can get stimulus checks from Illinois of up to $700. It would be a one-time payment and the state is expected to start sending out the tax rebates next month.
walls102.com
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
nprillinois.org
Illinois government hiring no longer needs federal supervision and more top stories |First Listen
State agencies in Illinois no longer subject to federal oversight. A study shows how farmers maintain high crop yields with less fertilizer. Lung cancer remains the top type of cancer in the U.S. Secretary of State Jesse White to Grand Marshall the State Fair Twilight Parade. Krista Lisser from the...
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
mymixfm.com
Illinois shatters unclaimed property records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program. Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois corn farmers defend against new 'tar spot' crop disease
A pathogenic crop disease has officially arrived in central Illinois, with the potential to rival the dreaded corn rootworm as a top corn yield-robber. Tar spot (Phyllachora Madis) is a fungus that affects corn leaves, forming black specks that cannot be easily removed. So-called “fisheye” lesions — brown or tan lesions with darker borders — can also develop. Robbed of their natural, leafy protection, kernels may not reach full growth potential, stifling yields.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Agronomist expecting “new level of yield potential” in Illinois
Agronomist expecting “new level of yield potential” in Illinois. An Illinois agronomist says current crop conditions indicate the state could see record yields this season. Cory Muhlbauer is the R&D Agronomy Lead for Precision Planting based in Tremont. “In general, in Illinois we are sitting pretty good. It’s...
