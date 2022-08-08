(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The new law, which takes effect in January 2023, abolishes cash bail, overhauls police training, and includes several other measures as well. Opponents of the plan, including police throughout the state, say the new law will do nothing against crime and allow violent criminals to return to the street. 2022 is the second consecutive year that violent crime rates have risen in Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO