Honolulu Zoo’s new and improved concession stand

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo welcomed their new and improved Kapahulu Market on Friday, Aug. 5, with a soft opening.

The food and beverage concession staff have been serving guests all summer with their café on wheels food truck and can now bring even more tasty items in their new space.

Kapahulu Market has served burgers, sandwiches, pizzas and salads over the years.

A blessing of the new facility will happen later this month, followed by a grand opening.