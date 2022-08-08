Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready for a dizzying thrill! Blue Angels will take to the skies over Oahu this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than 75 years, the Navy Blue Angels have been defying gravity. Now, their fleet of F-18 Super Hornets are preparing to take flight in Kaneohe for an air show this weekend. “This is a unique year in that it’s the centennial of the United States...
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
For the next few months, get dropped off at this Hawaii airport
A major repaving project is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 15.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan has sparked concern over China retaliation. Rob York, of the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum, discusses the implications. From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. With primary election 2...
bigislandnow.com
Kahikina Enters Final Hours of His Attempt to Break Record for Longest Continued Broadcast
KAPA Hawaiian FM DJ Tommy “Kahikina” Ching is entering the final 24 hours of his nearly 10 days on air in an effort to break the world record for longest continued broadcast by one hour. The radiothon has a goal to raise $50,000 for Hawai‘i Island United Way,...
WATCH: U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive on Oahu
The Blue Angels arrive on Oahu on Monday, Aug. 8 ahead of the Kaneohe Bay Air Show.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In space-cramped Honolulu, community gardens have found new popularity ― and meaning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the pandemic, people took up new hobbies or rekindled old ones. One of them was gardening. Now the city’s community gardens are bursting at the seams and more than 1,000 people are on the waiting list to get a plot of their own, said Honolulu Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nate Serota.
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grab your HOLO card! Free bus rides are coming to Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu riders can soon ride TheBus for free — but it’ll only be for a week. The city’s Department of Transportation Services announced that bus fares will be free from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26. This announcement comes just in time for the start...
Ala Moana Center extending its hours in September
Starting Sept. 1, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
Night market coming to Ala Moana Center this week
The bi-monthly event is a partnership between the shopping mall and Hawaii Craft and Foodie Fest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to access the Blue Angels air show
KITV.com
Honolulu City Council will vote to limit commercial activity at popular beach park
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu City Council continues to crack down on commercial activity. It's set to discuss and vote Wednesday on whether Kokololio Beach Park will join the list of places on Oahu where tours and buses aren't allowed.
BWS crews respond to 8-inch main break in Pearl City
The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is responding to an 8-inch water main break on Palamoi street in Pearl City.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim
KITV.com
Kaimana Beach's Hawaiian Monk seal pup finally named -- by elementary school students
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaimana Beach's newest Hawaiian Monk seal pup officially has a name. Nearly 100 fourth graders attending Waikiki Elementary voted and decided upon the name Koalani, meaning 'heavenly warrior'.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Here's what the rising cost of goods and services means for restaurants, bars
Consumer prices have gone up almost 7% overall in Honolulu in the last year, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report found increases across all sectors — including food. The food marketing agency Food Gurus Hawaii tracks trends in restaurant sales each...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones and friends are remembering a hiker who died after falling from a cliff on the Waimano Ridge Trail as a tireless, gentle warrior for the aina. Officials have identified the hiker as 61-year-old Nate Yuen. A search had been underway for Yuen, who was last...
KITV.com
It's Official! Chick-Fil-A coming to West Oahu
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-Fil-A Inc. is officially coming to West Oahu. Public records show that the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain has reached a long-term deal with the owner of the planned Hoomaka Marketplace to lease spaces at the nearly 46,000-square-foot Kapolei retail center.
