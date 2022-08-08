ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hawaiinewsnow.com

Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan has sparked concern over China retaliation. Rob York, of the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum, discusses the implications. From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. With primary election 2...
wealthofgeeks.com

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grab your HOLO card! Free bus rides are coming to Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu riders can soon ride TheBus for free — but it’ll only be for a week. The city’s Department of Transportation Services announced that bus fares will be free from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26. This announcement comes just in time for the start...
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to access the Blue Angels air show

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim

KITV.com

It's Official! Chick-Fil-A coming to West Oahu

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-Fil-A Inc. is officially coming to West Oahu. Public records show that the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain has reached a long-term deal with the owner of the planned Hoomaka Marketplace to lease spaces at the nearly 46,000-square-foot Kapolei retail center.
