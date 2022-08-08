ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County Wine Auction September 15-17

By Jennifer Boden
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYwAh_0h9azgSL00

The 2022 Sonoma County Wine Auction (SCWA brings the region’s most renowned vintners together alongside distinguished collectors and generous bidders for an opportunity to acquire some of Sonoma County’s top wines and bid on incredible, once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences.

The mission of SCVF is to support nonprofit organizations throughout Sonoma County focused on education & literacy, health & human services, the environment, and arts & culture.

We interviewed Michael Haney, Executive Director of Sonoma County Vintners to learn more.

Who benefits from SCWA?

Michael Haney: In the past five years alone more than $7M has been raised for our Fund-A-Need program, which supports childhood literacy and education programs in Sonoma County. We’ve awarded 378 Community Grants to organizations who provide services in the areas of education, health & human services, the environment, and arts & culture. Our Emergency Relief Fund, focused on pandemic, fire and flood response and support, has distributed more than $330,000 directly to those most in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTl3e_0h9azgSL00
Petaluma Educational Foundation SCV Grant for Valley Vista

When is the Sonoma County Wine Auction held this year?

Michael Haney: SCWA is held each September and this year it will be held September 15-17. The weekend of events starts on Thursday evening with a series of intimate dining experiences throughout Sonoma County hosted by renowned chefs and winemakers.

Guests will taste Sonoma County’s iconic wines that are paired with cuisine unlike any other during this unforgettable evening.  On Friday, the beautiful and historic Buena Vista Winery will host the BEST PARTY EVER with a fabulous evening of exceptional wine, food and celebration set to a Roaring ‘20’s theme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhmgF_0h9azgSL00
Buena Vista Winery Cave

The weekend culminates on Saturday with the live auction at Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards & Winery. Guests raise their paddles to make a direct impact on our Sonoma County community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMj5A_0h9azgSL00
Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards & Winery

Is Sonoma County Wine Auction at the same venue every year?

Michael Haney: We are very fortunate for the generosity of our vintner and hospitality partners who host the three-day auction events at their gorgeous facilities. The intimate vintner dinners, the Best Party Ever on an evening prior to the live auction, and the auction day itself, all give guests a fantastic overview of the diversity of wines and experiences available in Sonoma County.

Why is the Sonoma County Wine Auction important?

Michael Haney: Our nonprofit beneficiary organizations provide a direct impact on the lives of people with a wide range of needs in our community. We receive updates constantly about how our grants make a difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaeJ7_0h9azgSL00
Proceeds raised through the Sonoma County Wine auction make a powerful and positive impact on the local community.

We helped Earle Baum Center of the Blind serve nearly 400 individuals in the past year; we funded English and Spanish language books for kindergarten through sixth-grade students via the Petaluma Education Foundation; we supported resiliency classes, support groups and outreach to our local first responders and their families with First Responders Resiliency. The list goes on and on and we are proud to maintain this level of sustainable assistance to front-line nonprofits in Sonoma County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
viatravelers.com

17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California

There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
SANTA ROSA, CA
cntraveler.com

How a New Generation of Restaurants Is Positioning Sonoma as a Foodie Destination

Sonoma is NorCal's largest wine region. But to limit your visit to quaffing Chardonnay is to miss the point of a place where, in the span of a day, you can hike through a redwood forest, watch the waves break on a craggy shore, and go for tacos in a former ranching town. Here's what's happening in one of the most beautiful corners of the state.
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

Truth about Napa beer-themed amusement park revealed

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – As KRON4 reported last month, the New Belgium Brewing Company promised on its website a beer-themed amusement park – complete with illustrated concept designs – “coming soon to Napa.” But when planning officials cast doubt on whether such a plan would be allowed in the county, and the company did not respond to […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gulch Fire burns vegetation in Lakeville east of Petaluma

LAKEVILLE, Sonoma County -- A vegetation fire burned about three acres east of Petaluma near the community of Lakeville in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon before fire crew contained it.Cal Fire originally tweeted about the Gulch Fire at 4:41 p.m. burning near Old Adobe Road and Stage Gulch Road. In a subsequent tweet at 5:06 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been contained and that crews would be putting out hotspots for the next couple of hours. People were urged to use caution while traveling in the area. There was no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Petaluma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Beer-Themed Water Park Plan In Napa Was, Indeed, a Prank

New Belgium Brewing has finally admitted that its highly implausible, proposed water park in Napa was just an elaborate, kind of mean-spirited prank and publicity stunt. They were trying to spark some kind of beer vs. wine rivalry, and to poke fun at Napa in general, but they sure pissed a lot of people off who weren't in on the joke. [Chronicle]
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

La Tortilla Factory’s Carlos Tamayo Passes Away

A key figure of La Tortilla Factory has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Carlos Tamayo died on July 29th in his Santa Rosa home surrounded by family at the age of 76. Carlos was born in 1946 in North Platte, Nebraska. After serving in the army and becoming a financial analyst, he helped his parents, Jose and Mary, start La Tortilla Factory in 1977 with a $75,000 loan from the Small Business Administration. Carlos went into the business full time expanding and refining operations along the way which included recruiting various family members. In 1988, the family closed their Mexicattessen on Dutton Avenue and switched primarily to producing and selling tortillas. The Tamayo family sold a majority interest in La Tortilla Factory in 2021 to Idaho-based Flagship Food Group. It was then Carlos retired from his last role with the company: chairman of the board of directors.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Food Drink#Beverages#Scvf
marinlocalnews.com

Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County

Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville.   Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California

California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
CALIFORNIA STATE
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Sacred Heart distributes backpacks, school supplies to families

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — School will start soon in San Jose, and one organization is helping parents with the back to school shopping. Sacred Heart Community Service is helping thousands of families get ready for school with its annual Pack-a-Back drive, which has been running since 1998. The program relies on donors to operate. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
MILL VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay crews douse garbage fire after truck dumps burning load in Windsor

WINDSOR -- Crews in Sonoma County were able to extinguish a garbage fire in Windsor Tuesday after a truck was forced to dump its burning load in front of a park, authorities said.The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when the load in the garbage truck caught fire, forcing the driver to dump his load on a residential street in front of Robbins Park in Windsor. The load was reportedly near the intersection of Billington Lane and Cornell Street. The Sonoma County Fire District Twitter account posted images of crews at the scene of the fire.While the trash fire was quickly extinguished, authorities said crews would be on scene for a couple of hours cleaning up the mess. Residents were advised to avoid the area.  
WINDSOR, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy