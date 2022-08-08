Sonoma County Wine Auction September 15-17

The 2022 Sonoma County Wine Auction (SCWA brings the region’s most renowned vintners together alongside distinguished collectors and generous bidders for an opportunity to acquire some of Sonoma County’s top wines and bid on incredible, once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences.

The mission of SCVF is to support nonprofit organizations throughout Sonoma County focused on education & literacy, health & human services, the environment, and arts & culture.

We interviewed Michael Haney, Executive Director of Sonoma County Vintners to learn more.

Who benefits from SCWA?

Michael Haney: In the past five years alone more than $7M has been raised for our Fund-A-Need program, which supports childhood literacy and education programs in Sonoma County. We’ve awarded 378 Community Grants to organizations who provide services in the areas of education, health & human services, the environment, and arts & culture. Our Emergency Relief Fund, focused on pandemic, fire and flood response and support, has distributed more than $330,000 directly to those most in need.

Petaluma Educational Foundation SCV Grant for Valley Vista

When is the Sonoma County Wine Auction held this year?

Michael Haney: SCWA is held each September and this year it will be held September 15-17. The weekend of events starts on Thursday evening with a series of intimate dining experiences throughout Sonoma County hosted by renowned chefs and winemakers.

Guests will taste Sonoma County’s iconic wines that are paired with cuisine unlike any other during this unforgettable evening. On Friday, the beautiful and historic Buena Vista Winery will host the BEST PARTY EVER with a fabulous evening of exceptional wine, food and celebration set to a Roaring ‘20’s theme.

Buena Vista Winery Cave

The weekend culminates on Saturday with the live auction at Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards & Winery. Guests raise their paddles to make a direct impact on our Sonoma County community.

Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards & Winery

Is Sonoma County Wine Auction at the same venue every year?

Michael Haney: We are very fortunate for the generosity of our vintner and hospitality partners who host the three-day auction events at their gorgeous facilities. The intimate vintner dinners, the Best Party Ever on an evening prior to the live auction, and the auction day itself, all give guests a fantastic overview of the diversity of wines and experiences available in Sonoma County.

Why is the Sonoma County Wine Auction important?

Michael Haney: Our nonprofit beneficiary organizations provide a direct impact on the lives of people with a wide range of needs in our community. We receive updates constantly about how our grants make a difference.

Proceeds raised through the Sonoma County Wine auction make a powerful and positive impact on the local community.

We helped Earle Baum Center of the Blind serve nearly 400 individuals in the past year; we funded English and Spanish language books for kindergarten through sixth-grade students via the Petaluma Education Foundation; we supported resiliency classes, support groups and outreach to our local first responders and their families with First Responders Resiliency. The list goes on and on and we are proud to maintain this level of sustainable assistance to front-line nonprofits in Sonoma County.

