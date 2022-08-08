The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has made an arrest following a fire that damaged an Aldie home in May. On Saturday, May 14, just before 8 a.m., Loudoun County Fire and Rescue units from Kirkpatrick Farms, Dulles South, Brambleton, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority responded for a possible structure fire in the 25,000 block of Purebred Court. The 911 call came from a neighbor who reported a deck on fire next to his home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the deck where it did an estimated $45,000 in damages.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO