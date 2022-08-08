ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

gamecocksonline.com

Stone Stadium Receives Upgrades Ahead of 2022 Soccer Seasons

Stone Stadium, the home of the South Carolina men’s and women’s soccer teams, will have a new look and several new amenities for the 2022 season. The first thing fans will notice as they enter the stadium is the new state-of-the-art Boling Family Video Board. The board will serve a dual purpose, also functioning as the stadium scoreboard. The board is 19×32 feet and will be located in the same spot as the previous scoreboard in the southwest corner.
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

No. 12 South Carolina to Face No. 2 Duke in Exhibition Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer will hit the road and head to Durham to take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils for their preseason exhibition on Friday. The No. 12 ranked Gamecocks head into the 2022 season having advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals (the program’s ninth-straight tournament appearance), ending the year 14-7-1. Fans will see 22 familiar and returning faces, in addition to 12 newcomers joining this fall. Head coach Shelley Smith will enter into her 22nd season with South Carolina, joined by Associate Head Coach Jamie Smith, and Assistant Coach Marnie Merritt.
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Men's Soccer Opens Season with Exhibition vs Duke

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina men's soccer team opens its exhibition schedule when the Gamecocks host the 12th ranked Duke Blue Devils at Stone Stadium Saturday, August 13, at 6 p.m. Admission to the match is free and open to the public. Gameday Information. When: August 13...
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Charlie Ball-Burrell Named Associate AD for Academics

Charlie Ball-Burrell has been named Associate Athletics Director for Academics at the University of South Carolina, Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced today. Ball-Burrell comes to South Carolina from the University of Mississippi, where she was the Assistant Athletics Director for Academic Enrichment for the last three years and had been on the Rebels staff since 2009.
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Beamer Family Foundation Forms Partnership with Local Elementary Schools

Administrators at Joseph Keels Elementary School have reached out to the University of South Carolina’s Football Player Development department for mentorship and community support. Understanding and believing in the need, Head Football Coach Shane Beamer and his wife, Emily, are excited to be a resource for the cluster of four Title 1 schools. The goal is to help make an impact in academia, around the theme – YOU CAN.
COLUMBIA, SC

