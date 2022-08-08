Stone Stadium, the home of the South Carolina men’s and women’s soccer teams, will have a new look and several new amenities for the 2022 season. The first thing fans will notice as they enter the stadium is the new state-of-the-art Boling Family Video Board. The board will serve a dual purpose, also functioning as the stadium scoreboard. The board is 19×32 feet and will be located in the same spot as the previous scoreboard in the southwest corner.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO