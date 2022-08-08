ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Feds intervene as wait times for Missouri Medicaid surpass 100 days

JEFFERSON CITY — Waiting times for low-income Missourians seeking government-funded health insurance have gotten so long the federal government has had to step in to help. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a plan July 11 to assist the state in reducing application processing times for the state’s expanded Medicaid program. Those wait times have have stretched to more than 100 days.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Jack Lee Anspaugh

Jack Lee Anspaugh, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. August 27 at the Wilson Cemetery in Wilson, Kansas, with lunch to follow at Made From Scratch restaurant in Wilson, Kansas. Suggested donations can be sent to the Jack Anspaugh Memorial Fund at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4715 Frederick Avenue, St.Joseph, MO 64506.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy