JEFFERSON CITY — Waiting times for low-income Missourians seeking government-funded health insurance have gotten so long the federal government has had to step in to help. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a plan July 11 to assist the state in reducing application processing times for the state’s expanded Medicaid program. Those wait times have have stretched to more than 100 days.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO