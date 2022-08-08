Read full article on original website
Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
Three kids arrested, accused of burglary, stealing cars in Lehigh Acres
Three kids have been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and are accused of several burglaries and stealing two cars. Deputies say the kids, ages 16, 15, and 12 stole the cars and broke into several homes in the Mirror Lakes community on Monday. WINK News is not naming or showing the kids’ faces due to their age.
FHP troopers, LCSO deputies awarded for actions after deputy was shot
Deputies and troopers were honored for putting their lives at risk to save others on Wednesday. In March, Deputy Rafael Jaquez was shot after deputies stopped a car with the wrong tags in Lehigh Acres, and the suspect opened fire. Days later, Jaquez was released from the hospital and given...
Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
Family of Immokalee man killed by deputies in 2020 to sue sheriff’s office
The family of an Immokalee man killed by a Collier County Sheriff’s deputy in 2020 will announce a federal lawsuit against the sheriff’s office on Thursday. Nicolas Morales, 37, was shot by deputies on September 17, 2020, after they say he came at them garden sheers. Deputies responded...
Suspect steals over $5K in truck tires from Lehigh Acres tire store
An unidentified man is suspected of stealing over $5,000 in truck tires from a tire store in Lehigh Acres in July. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an order was placed for 10 Sumitomo Commercial truck tires valued over $5,000 at around 8:30 a.m. on July 13. At around 2:20 p.m., a white Freightliner flatbed truck arrived at National Tire Wholesale, located at 351 Leonard Blvd., to pick up the tires.
Suspects wanted for series of residential burglaries in Lehigh Acres
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for two people suspected of multiple residential burglaries in Lehigh Acres. According to Crime Stoppers, the two men burglarized a number of homes in the area of Thompson Avenue and East 9th Street in Lehigh Acres on July 27. One of the suspects was...
Truck runs into electric pole in Alligator Alley
Collier County deputies were called to interstate 75 near mile marker 66 on Aligator Alley after a vehicle hit a utility pole.
Woman arrested at Fort Myers Beach hotel pool bar for intoxication, child neglect
A woman from Illinois was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and negligence after deputies said she was belligerent at a hotel pool and bar on Fort Myers Beach while children were in her care. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a woman was at the Lighthouse...
Woman arrested for DUI, after crashing into post with 2 children in car
A woman was arrested after crashing into a post with children in the car while driving under the influence, according to Collier County deputies.
Men lead police on two separate chases reaching speeds of over 130 mph
Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase reaching speeds of over 130 miles per hour.
Florida Man Charged After Taking Thousands From Senior Citizen For Work He Wouldnt Perform
A 53-year-old Florida man faces multiple fraud and theft charges after detectives say he took tens of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never intended to complete. Gabor Sandor Fazekas, 53, of Naples is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years or
Truck hydroplanes, crashing into a Cape Coral tree
A truck crashed after hydroplaning off the road Tuesday afternoon in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a truck towing a trailer crashed into a tree at Del Prado Boulevard North and Averill Boulevard. Just before hitting the tree, the truck hydroplaned off the road. The driver...
North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
2 women sought for suspected use of stolen credit card across Lee County
Deputies are looking for two women suspected of using a stolen credit card, most recently at a clothing store in Iona in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two women seen in a still from surveillance footage used a victim’s credit card at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store located at 20350 Summerlin Rd. Ste. 7110 on March 22. The suspects may have also used the credit card numerous times across Fort Myers, Estero and Lehigh Acres at several retailers.
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Fort Myers man 2nd suspect arrested for Tampa apartment homicide
A man has been arrested in Southwest Florida in connection to a deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting. Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fort Myers Police Departments Group Violence Intervention Unit, alongside the United States Marshals Service, arrested Demon Jamaol Speed, 29. Speed had an active First Degree Homicide warrant out...
Help still needed after 65 dogs are rescued from Hendry County home
Nine dogs remain at a shelter needing a forever home after 65 dogs were rescued from horrific conditions in Hendry County. Thirty-six of those dogs ended up at the Clewiston Animal Shelter, which did not have enough room for all of them. There is still one dog roaming the house...
Man shot in leg after being hit by SUV while riding a bike in Collier County
An SUV’s driver left the road and hit a man on a bicycle before shooting him and driving off on Saturday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, two men were riding bikes along Shadowlawn Drive when they heard the sound of a car behind them. Deputies say the men heard the car leave the road, but before they could react, it hit one of them, knocking them both to the ground.
Fallen tree smashes vehicles at North Fort Myers daycare
According to witnesses, the tree fell around 9 a.m. on the property of Mis Mary's Daycare on the 1200 block of Barrett Rd.
