MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
wlrn.org
Sundial Now: Elections bring a change of guard for Miami-Dade County
Unprecedented changes are coming to the Miami-Dade County Commission. A big renewal is expected to come out of this election cycle. It all goes back to a term cap referendum that’s been slowly taking effect since 2012. This election cycle it’s forcing out a handful of incumbents that have been in office for decades.
PLANetizen
Miami Rapid Transit Project Moves Forward
According to an article in The Next Miami, Miami-Dade County has issued the draft environmental study for a rapid transit line that would connect downtown Miami and Miami Beach as part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program. “The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street and Washington Avenue in the City of Miami Beach.”
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade County Commission sued over Sheriff ‘power grab’
‘It’s a constitutional violation and, equally important, it’s a violation of the will of the voters of Florida and Miami-Dade County.’. Just over two months after Miami-Dade Commissioners voted to block a new Sheriff from taking over many of the county police department’s existing duties, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is suing to force the county into compliance.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade District 12 Candidate Running High-Profile Campaign Keeps Quiet
A woman bucking for a county commission seat is running one of the more high-profile campaigns in Miami-Dade — but she is refusing to talk about it. Sophia Lacayo is absent from the political scene. She has declined about a dozen interview requests from NBC 6, and she won’t debate her opponent for District 12, longtime Doral Mayor JC Bermudez.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
thenextmiami.com
Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal
Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
Click10.com
Oakland Park condo president arrested on embezzling accusations, yet still remains in role
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Broward County condo association president was arrested on charged of grand theft, accused of using association funds for his own personal use. Residents say he was writing checks to himself, paying for repairs to his car and getting reimbursements for purchases at home depot, among many other things, with no receipts.
WSVN-TV
Beautification project restores Northwest Miami-Dade park
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida park has now been repaired and restored. Miami-Dade Police Officers painted and planted gardens at Rocky Creek Park in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday. It’s all part of a beautification project that was organized alongside county officials to bring the park back to life...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava endorses Charlie Crist for Democratic gubernatorial candidate
MIAMI (WSVN) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has gotten a show of support in South Florida from Miami-Dade County’s mayor. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava came out to support Crist in the Democratic primaries. She officially announced her endorsement for U.S. Representative Crist at a...
tamaractalk.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Scoop: Miami mayor eyes White House
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political operation is making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A presidential bid by Suarez, a Republican, would test his party's acceptance of internal dissent: he's publicly criticized both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered the two clear favorites for the 2024 nomination.
worldredeye.com
Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine
Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
MIAMI — (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney related to the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was...
Attorneys investigating fraud in Miami condo collapse settlement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The attorneys handling a $1.1 billion settlement for victims in the deadly collapse of a Miami condo say the settlement fund is inundated with fraudulent victims. A court filing written by Michael Goldberg, one of the attorneys in the case, identified 458 “presumptively fraudulent” claimants out of 740 claims. The […]
thenextmiami.com
Downtown Miami Metrocenter Details Released: Up To 23.7M Square Feet In New Development
Miami-Dade County opened the bidding process yesterday for a massive Downtown Miami development project called Metrocenter. Up to 23.7 million square foot could be developed on the Metrocenter properties, the county says. One of the main priorities in evaluating bids will be whether the proposals are of world-class urban design,...
realtrends.com
More buyers than ever before looked to relocate in July
Even as mortgage rates rose and the overall housing market cooled, the share of homebuyers looking to relocate hit an all-time high in July, according to an analysis from Redfin released Thursday. In July, 33.7% of Redfin.com users looked to move from one metro are to another, up from 32.6%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southdadenewsleader.com
Letter to the Editor - Why should the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County pay for the incompetence of government agents?
When the federal government runs a deficit, which is always, they just print money, making our money worth less. When state, county or local governments run deficits, they just raise fees/taxes. Remember, the government doesn’t have money or produce anything, they take it from us and spend it wastefully. Where does the buck stop?
tag24.com
Florida judge steps in as Surfside condo owners hit with enormous property tax bills
Surfside, Florida - When a Surfside condominium tower collapsed last year killing 98 people, a wave of sympathy reached all the way to Tallahassee: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators forgave the unit owners’ tax bills, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Their generosity, however, did not extend...
thenextmiami.com
Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District
Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
Hundreds Of Teacher Positions Unfilled Before School Starts Next Week
There are 221 teacher openings in Broward and 224 in Miami-Dade, meaning class sizes could go up if they can't fill the spots
