Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Coachella Charged with Murder
INDIO (CNS) – A 37-year-old woman suspected of fatally shooting a man in Coachella was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts. Cindy Gicela Parra was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. Authorities have not...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Desert Double-Killing Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
INDIO (CNS) – A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in. what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert. hotel parking lot pleaded not guilty today to two counts of murder. The charges against Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, include...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Residents Star in New Documentary “The Jewish Jail Lady and the Holy Thief”
It was such a delight to meet Palm Springs residents Harriet Rosetto (the Jewish jail lady) and her holy thief, Rabbi Mark Borovitz. From directors Barry Rosenthal and Victor Velle, the documentary focuses on the history of Beit T’shuva, a Jewish recovery center in Los Angeles. This eye-opening film speaks volumes on their love for each other and their community.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Tramway Flooding Closure Continues Through Next Week
PALM SPRINGS, CA (August 9, 2022) Due to extended clean-up efforts after Monday’s flash flood event, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will remain closed through Sunday, August 14. According to Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols, “After completing a thorough inspection earlier today, we realized that it would take additional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cathedral City Lions ready for the challenge this season
The Cathedral City Lions know it won’t be easy this year. Losing a heavy senior class that led the Lions back to the playoffs in 2021. One thing the Lions look to accomplish this year is to outwork the opponent. Never get outhustled between the lines as long as Coach Lee is leading the program.
Comments / 0