Read full article on original website
Related
Gwen Stefani Looks Wild With Off-Center Pigtails, Cowboy Boots & Mismatched Flannel Outfit
Gwen Stefani is always rocking some unique outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 52-year-old had her platinum blonde hair up in a bunch of different pigtails as she wore a mismatched red and blue flannel ensemble. Gwen’s...
Elite Daily
Swirl Nails Are The New Doughnut Nails, According To TikTok
Just when you thought summer nail art was ending on a shiny, glazed note, the powers that be within the TikTok algorithm are bringing a new kind of nail art front and center: swirl nails. This retro-inspired mani is perfect for late summer. Swirl nails look amazing in summer shades of neon and bright pastels, but this abstract design also pops in deep shades and neutrals, so you can keep the vibe going into fall and even winter. While this particular nail art trend is still gaining traction, I’m calling it: swirl nails are the new doughnut nails and you cannot convince me otherwise.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's Breezy Summer Pants Cost $195, but We Found a Similar Pair for $20 at Amazon
Chrissy Teigen and Kate Middleton have more than just their love of children in common: Both moms are suckers for a bold print, too. While the Duchess of Cambridge's style falls on the preppier side, both she and Teigen are fans of polka dot clothing. Middleton has been spotted in the playful pattern many times over the years, notably twice at Wimbledon this past July. The cookbook author, on the other hand, sported a black and white polka dot button-up back in March, and over the weekend, she wore palazzo pants in the same classic color combo.
Business Barbie: Eva Longoria Pretty In Pink Sporting Her New Favorite Tote Bag — Get The Look
Eva Longoria's summer staples include neon fashion, high pony tails and tequila. The brunette bombshell has been hitting the streets of Los Angles in show-stopping styles lately — with her most recent outing featuring a sizzling hot matching pink blazer and shorts set. The Desperate Housewives star spent her Saturday evening on August 6 enjoying a delicious meal at Catch Steak L.A. while rocking her new favorite accessory: A tote bag featuring her very own brand's name, Casa Del Sol Tequila.The alcohol company's luxury sipping tequila was founded back in 2021 and inspired by the golden hour of the Aztec...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look
While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
Bridesmaid Backed for Refusing to Change Her Dress at Brother's Wedding
A sister is still dealing with the backlash from her brother's wedding a month ago, after the bride's aunt make unpleasant remarks about her online.
Bride creates dream wedding dress from $24 charity shop gown
A bride shares how she created a stunning wedding gown out of a $24 dress from Goodwill. , says she bought the white dress years before her engagement in 2019. Ms Vandergriff used beads from her mother’s wedding dress and lace fabric to create the unique look for her 2020 wedding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bride gushes about ‘sexy’ wedding dress which has ‘everybody looking’ – but then people realize what’s actually going on
ALL eyes are on the bride on her wedding day, what is supposed to be the most special day of her life. While the white color of a wedding dress was originally supposed to signify purity, you can now model any cut no matter how sexy - assuming it is your wedding.
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Birthday Alongside 6-Month-Old Daughter Malti, Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Girl
So much love! Priyanka Chopra Jonas rang in her 40th birthday just days after her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti, hit her sixth month mark. “Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨,” the Quantico alum captioned a series of party pictures via Instagram on Friday, July 22. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).”
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release
The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Stunned in Pink Satin Bridesmaids Dresses at Her Wedding
Fellow ‘Wives Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania were also included in the RHONJ cast member's wedding party. Teresa Giudice’s daughters made for gorgeous bridesmaids at her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughters stunned in pink satin dresses while standing alongside their mom at her lavish nuptials, which took place in New Jersey on Saturday, August 6.
BET
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Family Album: Their Sweetest Moments With Kids Luna and Miles
Family goals! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been busy making memories with their daughter, Luna, and son, Miles, since becoming parents in 2016. The Cravings author gave birth to their baby girl in April of that year, writing on Instagram: “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very […]
Refinery29
I Got The ‘Italian Bob’ & It’s My Favourite Haircut Ever
To say we're spoilt for choice when it comes to cool haircut trends would be an understatement. In the past few months, we've seen everything from the 'wolf cut' to 'bottleneck bangs', not to mention the 'octopus' haircut and invisible layers. But for all the buzzy coiffures out there, nothing endures like the bob haircut.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Is Giving Us Disco Fever in a Bedazzled Fishnet Unitard
Dua Lipa's on-tour style gets more dazzling by the day. The singer's Future Nostalgia Tour made a stop at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. For the performance, Lipa wore a custom semi-sheer black leopard-print jumpsuit from Andrea Adamo. The fishnet unitard featured a cutout at her torso and purple crystals that highlighted the bold pattern. The ensemble also included matching opera gloves and a black bralette with a halter neckline.
Chrissy Teigen Shares Ultrasound Photo 1 Week After Announcing Pregnancy
Baby on board! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen showed off her sense of humor while sharing the first ultrasound photo of her and John Legend’s rainbow baby. “Me hearing the FBI raided Mar a Lago,” the 36-year-old star captioned the black-and-white Instagram Story image of her unborn child on Monday, August 8. The photo showed Teigen’s baby […]
Comments / 0