16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro launched - compact design, Hi-Fi, 360 audio and more
Samsung is turning up the heat in the wireless earbuds arena. The company just revealed the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, and they're feature packed, bringing Hi-Fi audio quality, 360 audio and active noise cancellation to the mix, just to name a few. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro pricing and availability.
The Verge
Sennheiser announces Momentum 4 headphones with new design and 60-hour battery life
Sennheiser just announced the latest addition to its Momentum lineup of premium, noise-canceling headphones. Priced at $349.95, the new Momentum 4 Wireless headphones look much different than past models, with the company trading its signature retro aesthetic for a more lightweight, comfortable design. Sennheiser says the Momentum 4s offer “exceptional comfort” and superior active noise cancellation compared to the Momentum 3 Wireless. They’ll be up for preorder on August 9th and will be in stores as of August 23rd.
Digital Trends
The Best 2K Monitors
A good monitor is non-negotiable when you are an avid gamer or enjoy good-quality images while watching your favorite shows or movies. With great refresh rates and excellent video quality, 2K monitors are an excellent choice for creating immersive visual experiences. The best 2K monitors also come with built-in speakers that produce crisp and clear sound. Most 2K monitors have a response time of less than 1 ms to ensure a flawless gaming experience and will not let you down with ghosting or lag on any of the images. If you’re shopping for a new monitor, have a look at our buying guide and list of the best 2K monitors to help you choose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a more comfortable design and hi-fi audio
Continuing its string of iterative hardware updates today, Samsung is introducing the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The company says they’re smaller and more comfortable than the original Buds Pro, and the new model supports 24-bit audio playback over Bluetooth — if you’re using a Samsung phone, that is. Preorders for the $229.99 Buds 2 Pro start today, and they’ll be available on August 26th. (That’s $30 more expensive than the launch price of the original pair.) Samsung’s latest top-of-the-line earbuds will be offered in black, white, and purple.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds have a coaxial 2-way speaker for rich sound
Travel with Hi-Fi sound in your ear when you have the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds. These earbuds come with a coaxial 2-way speaker, which provides rich sound quality. Together with their seamless connectivity and comfortable fit, these earbuds make it super easy for you to take calls or listen to music on the go. In fact, their 24-bit Hi-Fi audio will let you enjoy music at its best. To be more specific, every note sounds like the real thing at a concert would. Additionally, the earbuds also include 3 high Signal-to-Noise Ratio microphones for better Active Noise Cancellation. You can also easily switch to in-person conversation with Voice Detect. With 360-degree audio, these wireless earbuds make a great fit for your active lifestyle.
Digital Trends
Which games support Windows 11 auto HDR?
Auto HDR is automatically bundled with Windows 11, but you need to turn it on to take advantage of it. But that’s not all. You also need an HDR-supported monitor, and you need HDR-capable games. We’ve dug through a mountain of gaming titles to find out which games support Windows 11 auto HDR so you don’t have to.
9 best wireless chargers for topping up your iPhone and Android battery with ease
Nightstands, office desks, coffee tables, you name it, wireless chargers are finding their way onto every flat surface in our homes, and for good reason too. The convenience of being able to charge your phone up just by plopping it down on the table in front of you without needing to dig around for a cable is a wondrous feeling.Samsung was the first company to give Qi wireless charging prominence when it introduced the technology into its Galaxy note phones in the mid-2010s. Now it’s pretty ubiquitous, with almost every smartphone manufacturer including the tech onto their devices, but it’s...
Digital Trends
Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off
Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.
Digital Trends
Microsoft claims Sony pays to stop devs from adding content to Xbox Game Pass
In the midst of the ongoing battle to get its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard approved by Brazil, Microsoft has accused Sony of paying for “blocking rights” to prevent developers from adding their games to Xbox Game Pass. The company filed a claim to the South American...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Support Hi-Fi Audio as Long as You Pair a Galaxy Phone
Samsung's $229 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature the company's 360 audio and higher quality sound, as long as they're paired with a compatible Galaxy phone. Samsung's higher-end Galaxy headphones include features that do rival the Pixel Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro, but also rival them by locking exclusive features within its device ecosystem.
Digital Trends
Sony has shipped over 117M PlayStation 4 systems, per final tally
The final total of PlayStation 4 console shipments worldwide is now at about 117.2 million as of March this year. Since then, Sony has stopped reporting the number of PS4 console shipments. Shipment numbers are different than the number of consoles actually sold, so there may be a discrepancy between the two.
Digital Trends
The Galaxy Watch 5 doesn’t fix my biggest problem with Samsung wearables
Samsung’s latest smartwatches — the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro — just made their official debut, rocking a brand new temperature sensor that beats Apple to the punch. But there are a few other meaningful changes as well. The battery capacity has also gone up, and so has the charging speed. As a sweet surprise, the charging puck is finally embracing the USB-C standard. Welcome to 2022, Samsung!
Digital Trends
Another ‘amazing’ foldable may get announced a day after the Z Fold 4
While fans of foldable tech have been looking forward to the official releases of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 on August 10, it looks like the launch of the hotly anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 could arrive the following day. We haven’t heard anything official from Xiaomi yet, but credible tech leaker Ice Universe says that something will be coming regarding the Mix Fold 2 on August 11.
Digital Trends
Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV
If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there are a lot of great QLED TV deals to choose from. But if you’re looking to go big with your selection, one of the best 65-inch TV deals is on the Samsung QN90A QLED TV. Currently it’s seeing a discount of $1,000 at Samsung, which drops its price from $2,600 all the way down to just $1,600. Samsung even offers a couple of installment options if the one-time payment price is still too hefty at checkout. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this price on the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV.
CNET
Getting a Handle on Lasers with the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector
The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K is, as the name suggests, a 4K laser-powered projector. Check out our in-depth review: Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector Review: Getting a Handle on 4K Lasers. There's no lens shift or zoom. The speakers sound ok, but can be a little piercing at...
Digital Trends
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC makes me excited for Sony games again
When I got my review code for the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, I was about to leave for a weeklong vacation. Normally, that would be bad news. With no gaming laptop, I’d have to wait until I got back home to test it out, before rushing out some impressions in a few days. But that wasn’t the case this time. In fact, the timing couldn’t have been better … thanks to my Steam Deck.
PC Magazine
Listen Up: Get the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for Less Than $50
There's still time to find the song of the summer—and you can do it while wearing a discounted pair of Beats Flex wireless earbuds. On sale from Amazon for $49.95(Opens in a new window)—$20 off the $69.95 retail cost—the neckband-style accessory offers a bass-forward sound and the easy connectivity of Apple's W1 chip.
Digital Trends
How to get Apple TV on Roku: Everything you need to know
Roku streaming devices are some of the best streaming devices around, trust us. They're the gateway to all the best services for movies, TV, live TV, sports, and more, giving you access to Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, ESPN+, and so many others it's hard the shake a stick at them. But what about Apple TV?
Review: Bowers & Wilkins Just Released the Ideal WFH Headphones
Bowers & Wilkins is behind the speakers you’d find anywhere from Abbey Road Studios to Skywalker Sound — a cool selling point for the audio brand, which launched in 1966, but one that makes it seem geared toward professionals. But the company also offers up a line of...
