Travel with Hi-Fi sound in your ear when you have the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds. These earbuds come with a coaxial 2-way speaker, which provides rich sound quality. Together with their seamless connectivity and comfortable fit, these earbuds make it super easy for you to take calls or listen to music on the go. In fact, their 24-bit Hi-Fi audio will let you enjoy music at its best. To be more specific, every note sounds like the real thing at a concert would. Additionally, the earbuds also include 3 high Signal-to-Noise Ratio microphones for better Active Noise Cancellation. You can also easily switch to in-person conversation with Voice Detect. With 360-degree audio, these wireless earbuds make a great fit for your active lifestyle.

ELECTRONICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO