ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Summit County's new COVID cases flat; drive-thru shot clinic to take place Aug. 23

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ktu7O_0h9ayVf100

Ohio reported 27,785 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7% from the previous week. The previous week had 29,876 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 14.2% from the week before, with 781,487 cases reported. With 3.5% of the country's population, Ohio had 3.6% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 13 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

However, public health experts warn the actual number of cases is likely much higher because many people aren't testing or not reporting the results of tests they take at home.

What are CDC COVID levels in Summit County?

The COVID-19 community level for Summit County rose from "medium" to “high" in the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maps released on Thursday.

The CDC data, released weekly on Thursdays, shows that Stark and Wayne counties both moved from "low" to "medium," Portage County remained at "high" and Medina County remained at "medium."

COVID vaccine drive-thru event

As a response to the county COVID level rising to high, Summit County Public Health is hosting a free drive-thru clinic for COVID vaccines on Aug. 23.

The drive-thru event will be held at the health department's West Akron headquarters at 1867 W. Market St. from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Pfizer and Moderna and Novavax vaccine will be offered, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Novavax, which was approved by the CDC last month, will only be offered as a primary series, the health department said. If you have had a COVID-19 vaccination, you are not eligible to receive Novavax, the department said in a press release.

Walk-ins will be accepted. If a line develops, the health departments asks that people do not stop on the railroad tracks. Masks are required at all Summit County Public Health vaccination clinics.

The drive-thru will be offering Pfizer & Moderna second booster doses per CDC guidelines or four or more months after the date of the first booster dose for the following individuals: people ages 50 and older; ages 12 and older (Pfizer) and 18 or older (Moderna) who are moderately or severely immunocompromised; and patients who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for their first shot and booster.

For those in counties considered "high" for COVID, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if showing COVID-19 symptoms. Those at high risk for severe illness may want to take additional safety precautions.

How did Greater Akron fare with cases?

In the Johns Hopkins data, Summit County reported 1,073 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 1,082 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 125,846 cases and 1,741 deaths.

Portage County reported 295 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 365 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 38,226 cases and 451 deaths.

Stark County reported 653 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 689 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 86,966 cases and 1,738 deaths.

Medina County reported 316 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 353 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 44,508 cases and 518 deaths.

Wayne County reported 198 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 184 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 25,154 cases and 446 deaths.

Across Ohio, cases fell in 58 counties, with the best declines in Montgomery County, with 1,431 cases from 1,781 a week earlier; in Hamilton County, with 1,865 cases from 2,180; and in Clermont County, with 490 cases from 604.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Jackson County with 515 cases per 100,000 per week; Pike County with 472; and Gallia County with 458. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Franklin County, with 2,914 cases; Cuyahoga County, with 2,857 cases; and Hamilton County, with 1,865. Weekly case counts rose in 30 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Highland, Erie and Hancock counties.

In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, eight people were reported dead.

A total of 2,976,027 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 39,133 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 92,112,922 people have tested positive and 1,033,556 people have died.

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 7. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 2,191
  • The week before that: 2,222
  • Four weeks ago: 1,715

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 72,801
  • The week before that: 72,098
  • Four weeks ago: 67,603

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 24 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 33 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

Beacon Journal staff reporter Betty Lin-Fisher contributed to this report. The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Scene

Gov. Mike DeWine Claims “Great Progress” for Ohio Families. The Data Says Something Else

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s rhetoric about some of the most vulnerable Ohioans doesn’t appear to match the reality if data released last week are any guide. The governor has been refusing to talk about some of the most controversial aspects of strict new abortion restrictions that he signed into law in 2019 and which took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade on June 24. Instead, his staff has been referring the press to comments the governor made just after he signed the law, Senate Bill 23, and just after the high court issued its decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
State
Ohio State
Summit County, OH
Government
Summit County, OH
Health
County
Summit County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Ohio Capital Journal

As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the culture war surrounding Critical Race Theory in full force in […] The post As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried

Ohio’s community pharmacists are still worried that the state Medicaid program might drive them out of business — and deprive some communities of access to medicine. After years of complaints about under-payment and possible profiteering off of prescription drugs, the legislature in 2019 directed the Department of Medicaid to undertake a bold reform.  Instead of […] The post As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinic#Drive Thru#Covid#Cdc#Health And Human Services#General Health#Johns Hopkins University
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra’s insurance refuses to pay for needed procedures after employee’s gender-affirmation surgery, lawsuit says

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland Orchestra’s health insurance refused to pay for necessary surgeries for an employee who suffered complications from her gender-affirmation surgery, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Rem Wransky filed the allegations in federal court in Cleveland against the orchestra and the third-party administrator of its...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cleveland.com

Greater Cleveland medical device maker moving HQ to Colorado

OAKWOOD, Ohio - ViewRay Inc., the Oakwood company that has developed an MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, announced Monday that it will move its headquarters from Greater Cleveland to Colorado “to attract top-tier talent from the state’s growing medical technology sector.”. The medical device maker will continue...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy