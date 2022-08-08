ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win free custard for a year by participating in this Andy's Frozen Custard competition

By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago
Andy's Frozen Custard is giving away a year's worth of custard, along with various other prizes from downtown Springfield merchants for Springfield's Birthplace of Route 66 Festival.

The 10th annual Birthplace of Route 66 festival is Thursday-Saturday. And Andy's is one of this year's newest partners.

The Andy's Frozen Custard Downtown Passport competition encourages folks — Springfieldians and visitors for the festival — to support local business.

To participate, visit one Springfield Andy's location and scan the QR code displayed on the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival poster. Then, check in at six of the 18 participating downtown Springfield merchants. Scan the QR codes displayed on their posters, too. Purchases from downtown businesses are not required for participation.

Once you have scanned one Andy's code and six downtown business codes, you'll be entered into a drawing to win a year's worth of Andy's and other prizes from local businesses, including gift cards.

Tom Mast, Birthplace of Route 66 Festival committee member, said the "year's worth" of Andy's is awarded as a concrete every week, 52 concretes for the year.

Everyone who completes the competition will receive a free Birthplace of Route 66 Festival t-shirt.

Participating downtown Springfield merchants include:

  • 417 Taphouse
  • 5 Pound Apparel
  • 7th on Walnut
  • Best of Luck Beer Hall
  • Bookmarx
  • Bosky's Vegan Grill
  • Formed Art Gallery
  • Fresh Art Gallery
  • Greek Belly
  • Green House Coffee + Affogato Bar
  • Hold Fast Brewery
  • J.L. Long Traders
  • Mud Lounge
  • Queen City Collectors
  • Seattle Roast
  • SOAP Refill Station
  • Springfield Brewing Company
  • St. Michael's Restaurant

There are six Andy's locations in Springfield:

  • 2119 N. Glenstone Ave.
  • 2726 S. Campbell Ave.
  • 1300 E. Battlefield Road
  • 3147 E. Sunshine St.
  • 3830 S. Glenstone Ave.
  • 4420 S. Campbell Ave.

Andy's locations are open 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com

