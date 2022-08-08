Effective: 2022-08-11 00:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cleveland, Gaston and northwestern York Counties through 115 AM EDT At 1244 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Gastonia, or near Kings Mountain, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Kings Mountain, Mt Holly, Belmont, Bessemer City, South Gastonia, Dallas, Stanley, Cramerton and Lowell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

YORK COUNTY, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO