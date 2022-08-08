Effective: 2022-08-10 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Umatilla, southeastern Walla Walla and southwestern Columbia Counties through 1015 PM PDT At 945 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over College Place, or over Walla Walla, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Athena, Weston, Prescott, Dixie, Umapine, Garrett and Kooskooskie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO