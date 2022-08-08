ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Man shot walking down Raleigh street: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot while walking down a street in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 11 a.m. near Peyton Street and Dacian Road. Police said the victim told them he was shot while walking down the street by a car that was driving by. Police...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

What to know when facing an eviction in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead hosted a conversation Tuesday to help people learn about the eviction process and the help that is out there. “Durham is a rich resource filled community, but connecting...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
WRAL News

11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at home in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Dozens of police cars seen blocking road in Semora near farmhouse

Semora, N.C. — Dozens of police cars and first responders were lined up along Paradise Lane in Semora, according to video from Sky5. Semora is in Caswell County, which is north of Wake County by around 70 miles. Police SUVs were seen parked on the property of one large...
SEMORA, NC
WRAL News

Officials: NC deputy shot while serving protection order

SEMORA, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times Wednesday while serving a domestic violence protection order, officials said. Sgt. Greg Ingram with the Caswell County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was one of two deputies who went to a home in Semora to serve the order, WNCN-TV reported. The second deputy didn't report any injuries.
SEMORA, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

