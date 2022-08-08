Read full article on original website
cbs17
Man shot walking down Raleigh street: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot while walking down a street in Raleigh, according to police. This happened around 11 a.m. near Peyton Street and Dacian Road. Police said the victim told them he was shot while walking down the street by a car that was driving by. Police...
1 year at the helm, RPD chief pledges to be 'community engaged' while tackling violent crime
Raleigh, N.C. — An increase in homicides and aggravated assaults, a major shortage of officers and restoring trust in the community defined Chief Estella Patterson’s first year as Raleigh’s top cop. Chief Patterson, who joined the department in August 2021 from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, has maintained...
WXII 12
Greensboro bomb squad responds to potentially explosive devices, deputies say
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Homeland Security was notified after a person found possible pipe bombs. On Tuesday afternoon, an individual located devices they believed to be pipe bombs. They then contacted the Randolph County Sheriff's Office which responded to the 400 block of Providence Grove Church Road. When deputies arrived,...
cbs17
Durham Sheriff announces nearly 500 traffic violations in second quarter
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced nearly 500 traffic citations have been given since April. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead released the statistics from April to June. Since then, the following citations have been given:. 389 speeding tickets. 36 driving without a license. 33 driving...
North Carolina city has already matched number of homicide deaths from 2021
In an arrest in one of the cases, a man with a wife and six children was killed during a family gathering in June.
cbs17
What to know when facing an eviction in NC
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead hosted a conversation Tuesday to help people learn about the eviction process and the help that is out there. “Durham is a rich resource filled community, but connecting...
NC sheriff's deputy shot trying to serve domestic violence order, officers now in standoff with barricaded Semora man
Semora, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times while serving domestic violence protection order spurring an hours-long standoff between an armed man and dozens of law enforcement officers. Caswell County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora Wednesday just before...
After 5-hour standoff, barricaded man who shot deputy removed in handcuffs
Semora, N.C. — A standoff between an armed, barricaded man and dozens of law enforcement officers finally ended after five hours on Wednesday afternoon. One deputy was shot multiple times. Caswell County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora Wednesday just before 11 a.m....
WXII 12
Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
thechronicle.news
Quantity Of Graduates In Police Academy Class Dangerous Information For Greensboro
On Monday, Aug. 8, the 112th Greensboro Police Academy class graduated and the recruits joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Division (GPD). And even if the newly sworn law enforcement officials had accomplished greater than 900 hours of coaching and instruction, that is unhealthy information for Greensboro. Solely 13...
‘Want it to stop’: Attempted break-ins worry Greensboro homeowners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood keep calling police about a man they say is trying to get inside their houses while they are home. It’s happened along Matt Place just off Mizell Road. “I’m past terrified. I’m angry. I want it to stop,” Rhonda Malotte said. Malotte has lived in […]
1 dead in Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
WRAL
Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
11 left without homes following fire in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Eleven people were left homeless after an apartment fire in Raleigh. Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Chamberlain Street on Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said flames were showing from the back of the building. One dog and one cat were...
Victim identified in fatal I-73 hit and run, search ongoing for suspect car
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a fatal hit and run in Guilford County. Two lanes on I-73 southbound at the Groometown Road exit, near I-85, were closed as troopers were on the scene. Investigators say that Terry Joe Simmons, 63, of Greensboro, was walking southbound on I-73 when they were […]
cbs17
Man, teen busted for harvesting pot at home in Fuquay-Varina
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
Missing 5-year-old last seen with behavioral health patient who injured hospital employees, stole UNC Health vehicle
Cary, N.C. — Cary police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother in a stolen UNC Health vehicle. Amani Jada Bruce was last seen with her biological mother Crystal Walston. Walston, 38, was at UNC Health Rex as a behavioral health patient....
WRAL
Dozens of police cars seen blocking road in Semora near farmhouse
Semora, N.C. — Dozens of police cars and first responders were lined up along Paradise Lane in Semora, according to video from Sky5. Semora is in Caswell County, which is north of Wake County by around 70 miles. Police SUVs were seen parked on the property of one large...
Officials: NC deputy shot while serving protection order
SEMORA, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times Wednesday while serving a domestic violence protection order, officials said. Sgt. Greg Ingram with the Caswell County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was one of two deputies who went to a home in Semora to serve the order, WNCN-TV reported. The second deputy didn't report any injuries.
