Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 21:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Washington Palouse A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garfield, southern Whitman and northwestern Asotin Counties through 945 PM PDT At 915 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pomeroy, or 19 miles east of Dayton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pomeroy and Mayview. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Umatilla, southeastern Walla Walla and southwestern Columbia Counties through 1015 PM PDT At 945 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over College Place, or over Walla Walla, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Athena, Weston, Prescott, Dixie, Umapine, Garrett and Kooskooskie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Target Area: West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 658 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * THUNDERSTORMS...Abundant lightning from scattered thunderstorms. * IMPACTS...Scattered lightning in dry fuels can cause multiple fire starts. Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire`s rate of spread and direction of spread. Thunderstorm outflow winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of a new lightning-caused fire. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.
