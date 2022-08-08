Effective: 2022-08-10 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Target Area: West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 658 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * THUNDERSTORMS...Abundant lightning from scattered thunderstorms. * IMPACTS...Scattered lightning in dry fuels can cause multiple fire starts. Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire`s rate of spread and direction of spread. Thunderstorm outflow winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of a new lightning-caused fire. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.

