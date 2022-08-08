Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Campbell; Halifax; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Campbell County in central Virginia Northeastern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Northwestern Halifax County in south central Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Straightstone, or near Mt Airy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Altavista Hurt Brookneal Mt Airy Nathalie Cody and Leda. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WSLS
Heads up! Storms turn more numerous; localized flood threat Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. We’re tracking a slow-moving front nearby that, combined with our heat and humidity, will fire off numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. These will be pretty random in location. Because a)...
Severe weather knocks out power at Piedmont Triad International Airport
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Power was out at the Piedmont Triad International Airport due to severe weather on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement released by PTI. The power was reportedly restored around 8 p.m. PTI officials urge people to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information. Check the FOX8 Interactive Radar […]
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
wfxrtv.com
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has been injured after lightning struck a residential structure on Thursday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning struck a home on Double Branch Road. The National...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man dies after crashing into Alleghany Co. tree
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in the Alleghany Highlands that led to the death of a driver from the Roanoke Valley. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Route 629 — near Whispering Circle — in Alleghany County.
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Mount Airy News
Dual fatality in 601 logging truck accident
The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported a fatal traffic accident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of Chandler Road off of US Highway 601. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern has provided an update. He confirmed that the accident involved both a logging truck and...
WXII 12
2 people dead after a crash on Highway 601 in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead following a crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 601, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. State Troopers arrived on the scene at 5:47 a.m. and found April Hill, 42, and a child fatally injured. Both died on the scene. According...
chathamstartribune.com
Appalachian Power will conduct a test of its electricity generating units at the Leesville Dam
ROANOKE — Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity generating units at the Leesville Dam in southwestern Virginia beginning at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, and lasting through early Wednesday, Aug. 10. Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on the Roanoke River (also known...
Mount Airy News
Tragedy strikes along US 601
Two area individuals, including a 5-year-old boy, were killed in an early morning wreck just south of Dobson, according to authorities. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an emergency call Wednesday morning before 6 a.m. off of US Highway 601 and Chandler Road, according to that agency. While...
WDBJ7.com
Man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phillip Mills, 28, after he was reported missing to the E911 Communications Center Monday. He was last reported seen Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Rocky Mount, and was driving a beige 2001 Chevrolet S10 truck.
Virginia's First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
pmg-va.com
Emergency responders control interstate blaze
HILLSVILLE — Local emergency responders made quick work of a dangerous situation last week off U.S. 58 in Hillsville. On Aug. 2 at approximately 12:06 p.m., Hillsville Volunteer Fire Department and Carroll Fire-Rescue responded to a motor vehicle fire at the corner of Carrollton Pike and Interstate 77 South’s Exit 14.
WSLS
Several hospitalized after weekend crash, fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Several people were hospitalized after a car accident and structure fire on Peters Creek Road over the weekend caused around $350,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities said crews responded to an accident and structure fire in the 3700 block of Peters Creek Road on...
Henry Co. officials seeking resident participation in broadband internet survey
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new survey has been created by Henry County officials for residents regarding their home internet service that will be used to expand internet options county-wide. WFXR News is told by Henry County officials on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that the survey was created for people that want to upgrade their […]
NRVNews
Cox, Jerry Wayne
Jerry Wayne Cox, 71, more affectionately known as ‘Buddy’ by his family, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on August 5, 2022. He was born to the late John W. Cox and his surviving mother, Mareinda Cox. Besides his father, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Sutphin and his brother Van Douglas Cox.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.'s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
wfxrtv.com
Dublin residents see major spikes in utility bill rates
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Residents in a Pulaski County town — including one over the age of 80 — are expressing concerns about their increased utility bill rates. WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste went to Oak Grove Apartments in Dublin and sat down with Ms. Whitaker, an 81-year-old whose bill went up nearly $25 in just one month.
Two fishermen, pet rescued in Danville after boat loses power
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders saved two people — and one pet — in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power near Angler’s Park. At approximately 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Danville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting […]
