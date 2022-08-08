Read full article on original website
Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to near 105 degrees. Limited overnight relief with low temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Culdesac, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wilbur, Pomeroy, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Mansfield, Peck, Moses Lake, Cashmere, Coulee City, Odessa, Creston, Bridgeport, Electric City, Omak, Clarkston Heights, Okanogan, Lapwai, Malott, Wenatchee, Harrington, Lewiston, Entiat, Grand Coulee, Clarkston, Gifford, Nighthawk, Monse, Stratford, Palisades, Oroville, Chelan, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat may continue into the weekend. There is a chance the watch may later need to be extended through Sunday.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 10:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln, south central Stevens and northwestern Spokane Counties through 1115 AM PDT At 1049 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Davenport, or 19 miles northwest of Cheney, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Suncrest, Reardan, Little Falls Dam, Gravelles, Eleanor, Ford, Tum Tum, Mondovi and Edwall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for East Portion of North Cascades National Park, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Portion of North Cascades National Park, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area; East Washington North Cascades; Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING TODAY AND TONIGHT Thunderstorms will develop through the day today into tonight ahead of an ejecting low pressure trough moving onshore off of the eastern Pacific. Storms will be a mix of wet and dry and contain frequent lightning that may result in new fire starts. Some storms may become strong or severe with strong outflow winds and large hail possible. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING IN DRY FUELS FOR NORTH-CENTRAL WASHINGTON The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 1 AM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon into the evening. A few storms may become strong with gusty outflow winds and hail possible. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels will likely result in new fire starts.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 08:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spokane The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 900 AM PDT. * At 829 AM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Cheney, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Rockford, Spangle, Plaza, Mica and Valleyford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
