Effective: 2022-08-08 14:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Umatilla and northwestern Union Counties through 1015 PM PDT At 948 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over eastern Umatilla Reservation, or near Meacham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Meacham, Weston, Thorn Hollow, Tollgate, Spout Springs, Bingham Springs, Gibbon and Umatilla Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO