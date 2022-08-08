Effective: 2022-08-10 22:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Walla Walla and central Columbia Counties through 1115 PM PDT At 1046 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dayton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Walla Walla, Dayton, Waitsburg, Dixie, Huntsville, Turner and Delaney. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO