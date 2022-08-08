I recently tried Lanxang, the new Thai-Lao restaurant on S Neil Street in Champaign, and was not disappointed. I ordered #19, pad khee mao with tofu, medium spicy ($12.95) and it was full of veggies and big, fat chewy noodles. Medium spicy was quite spicy — certainly spicier than other restaurants’ mediums — but still pleasurable while not overpowering the actual food. I also ordered #54, sweet rice and mango ($5.95), which was absolutely delicious. It came with a drizzle of coconut milk and cashew garnishes. At $6 it might be among the most affordable versions of this dish in C-U, and the portion size was substantial.

