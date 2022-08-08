Read full article on original website
Lanxang, the new Thai-Lao restaurant, is pretty tasty
I recently tried Lanxang, the new Thai-Lao restaurant on S Neil Street in Champaign, and was not disappointed. I ordered #19, pad khee mao with tofu, medium spicy ($12.95) and it was full of veggies and big, fat chewy noodles. Medium spicy was quite spicy — certainly spicier than other restaurants’ mediums — but still pleasurable while not overpowering the actual food. I also ordered #54, sweet rice and mango ($5.95), which was absolutely delicious. It came with a drizzle of coconut milk and cashew garnishes. At $6 it might be among the most affordable versions of this dish in C-U, and the portion size was substantial.
Carle gives tablets to infusion patients
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Carle Hospital is bringing comfort to cancer patients through a cool an interactive way. The hospital has been giving tablets to patients while they go through infusion therapy.
Wildlife Medical Clinic status update leading into academic year
Danielle Money & Fayth Kim, leaders in the Wildlife Medical Clinic join us to talk about all of the prep being done for the incoming academic year, what they do as team leaders (and why they would take on that challenge), and give a clinic status update for this year.
Royal Donut back open in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Royal Donut has re-opened its doors in Danville, and customers couldn't wait. People lining up as early as 5am to purchase a tasty treat. Business was so popular today, the shop had to close for a few hours because they ran out. Co-owner Sam George said,...
WCIA
Support TJ’s trip to Mayo
A very special component of Victory Fest is Crowning Conquerors when we celebrate local folks who have experienced some of life’s greatest challenges yet continue to serve others in love and with joy. The Champaign County Community is encouraged to come out and support baby TJ and his family...
Harvest Heritage: Amish heritage
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmers typically learn from prior generations, and it is the same way with Amish farmers. Their way of farming was on display last weekend at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arthur. “To essentially preserve and recreate the farming techniques and activities of the late 19th and early 20th century,” said […]
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Ford Co. Health Dept. hosting COVID vaccine clinic
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Ford County Public Health Department will be hosting a clinic on Wednesday to help vaccinate people against COVID-19. The clinic will take place at the Community Room of School House Apartments, located at 200 North Melvin Street in Gibson City. It will take place between 9 a.m. and noon […]
Royal Donut Reopens to Major Crowd; Busy Making More by 9:30
Royal Donut reopened at 5 AM Tuesday morning under its new Mad Goat Coffee ownership. As expected, cars around the corner Vermilion to Fairchild waiting for the drive-thru, people waiting to get inside before 5 AM; and to no one’s surprise, by 9:30 there were briefly down to apple fritters and a few brownies. But they were busy making more, and Clayton from Westville told us out in the parking lot, I’ll be back.
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Illinois
Scooter’s Franchisees Sign Additional Agreement with National Coffee Brand. August 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Champaign, Urbana, Danville, and Paris, Illinois.
A look at Thomas Paine Elementary
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews discovered some treasures while working at an Urbana school. In a Facebook post, Urbana School District officials said lunch cards, bathroom passes and a photograph were found in Thomas Paine Elementary. They were found behind a mirror. The lunch cards were from 1964. Now, the district is looking to […]
Horsch Radish is now open, and here’s the menu
Horsch Radish, the new farm-to-table German restaurant in Gibson City, is now open. The restaurant had a soft opening last weekend and is taking reservations for this weekend. Here's a photo of the menu (which is also available online). Photo by Xiaohui Zhang. Keep an eye on the restaurant's Facebook...
Mt. Zion kid to know
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – Drew Petitt is about to be a senior in high school. Ever since he can remember, he’s been volunteering “Right now, I’m currently involved in my schools SADD, Medics, Young Leaders in Action, I’m involved in Student Council and key club, and I also currently am a barista at Starbucks,” […]
Registration open for Illinois Marathon Run to Remember
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Registration is now open for the Illinois Marathon’s Run to Remember 8k happening next month on the U of I campus. The Run to Remember will take place on Sept. 17 and registration for this event is taking place between Aug. 9 and 15. Participants will receive a commemorative race shirt […]
Decatur man brings light and color to area bus stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a simple idea is growing even larger at a Decatur bus stop. James Bond is working to spread positivity and connect the community. The stop is near the Dairy Queen on Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mt. Zion Road. Bond said he wanted to bring more […]
Finding treasure at the Sunk’n Trunk
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – The Sunk’n Trunk opened about a month ago, but looking around the store, it’s already full of antiques and collectors items. Which is why the family wanted to start the store. “We’ve been collecting for a lot of years, and we’ve always wanted to open our own family business and […]
Hope Lives Youth Ranch helping kids take the reins
Hope Lives Youth Ranch‘s mission is to use equine-assisted mentoring to help youth recover from trauma, build resilience, and find purpose in a Christ-centered environment of love and encouragement. At Hope Lives Youth Ranch, our goal is to put a smile on every face that comes through the barn...
West Nile-positive mosquitoes found in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A batch of mosquitoes in Macon County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The batch was caught in a trap set up by the Macon Mosquito Abatement District and tested positive on Tuesday. The trap was set up as a part of weekly MMAD mosquito surveillance; mosquitoes caught in […]
End of Summer Pool Closings and Hour Changes
Our list of when Champaign-Urbana area pools change their hours and close for the season. It’s that time of year, friends. Yellow buses will be filling the streets, the sun will be setting earlier and the college students will come flooding back to town. That also means that Champaign-Urbana...
Free back-to-school clothes for Hoopeston families
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Families in Hoopeston have the opportunity to get clothing for their children. Hoopeston Area School District officials said the Clothing Caravan from Fair Hope Children’s Ministry will be set up on August 24. They will be at the Girl Scout Building in McFerren Park from 3 – 7 p.m. There will […]
