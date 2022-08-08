Read full article on original website
Program-Best 14 Named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fourteen members of the West Virginia University gymnastics team were named 2022 Scholastic All-Americans by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA), as announced on Wednesday. Since 1987, Mountaineer gymnasts have earned 183 WCGA Academic All-America awards. WVU's 14 honorees this season mark its highest in program...
From Murray State to Morgantown, Floyd Continues His Move In Secondary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior Marcis Floyd is one of the leading contenders to take over the cat safety position Sean Mahone handled last year. Interestingly enough, he was brought here from Murray State to play cornerback, similar to what Charles Woods did last year in transferring from Illinois State before last season.
2022-23 Mountaineer Kids Club Memberships On Sale Now
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer Kids Club memberships are now available for the 2022-23 WVU Athletics season. All memberships can be purchased at WVUsports.com/KidsClub. Each Mountaineer Kids Club member will receive an official 2022-23 MKC t-shirt, personalized ID badge and lanyard. The ID Badge can be used to gain free admission to all WVU regular-season home men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball, women's basketball, gymnastics, wrestling and baseball events.
