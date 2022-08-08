ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion Free Online

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion. Cast: Aoi Yuki Chiwa Saito Eri Kitamura Kaori Mizuhashi Ai Nonaka. Following Madoka's rewriting of the universe, sacrificing herself and her happy normal days to save all magical girls from the cruel fate that awaited them by wiping witches out of existence, the despair still manifest into creatures known as nightmares. Magical girl Homura Akemi continues to fight alone in the hope that she will be able to see Madoka smile again.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rakuten Tv#Live Tv#Linus Movies#Entertain#Hbo Max#Streaming Platform#Hulu Live Tv
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online

Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kanichi Kurita Kiyoshi Kobayashi Daisuke Namikawa Miyuki Sawashiro Koichi Yamadera. Geners: Animation Action Crime. Director: Takeshi Koike. Release Date: Feb 04, 2017. About. A yakuza boss hires...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Resurrection’ on VOD, A Different Breed of Abuse Horror

Resurrection, now available to rent or own on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, traps the always-great Rebecca Hall in a familiar scary-movie mold, as an evil ex returns to resume the psychological torment she escaped all those years ago. But Andrew Semans’ careful, confident direction and a handful of unexpected choices in the script send this waking nightmare creeping down some grottier, less-trod narrative paths. Within what could’ve been a basic take on a stock setup, he leaves room for the grotesque, strange, and inexplicable.  RESURRECTION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Every facet in the life of Margaret (Hall)...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Junko Takeuchi Mie Sonozaki Masaki Terasoma Chie Nakamura Rikiya Koyama. Geners: Thriller Animation Action Comedy Horror Mystery. Director: Masahiko Murata. About. After his capture for attempted assassination...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer

After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Frank Welker Matthew Lillard Grey DeLisle Mindy Cohn Mark Hamill. Geners: Adventure Animation Family Comedy Mystery Science Fiction. Director: Paul McEvoy. Release Date: Feb 17, 2015. About. It's one...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie

50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
MOVIES
The Verge

99 percent of Netflix subscribers haven’t tried its games yet

As Netflix continues to build out its portfolio of games, the streamer’s seeing less than 1 percent of its subscribers interact with them on a daily basis. According to data obtained by CNBC from app tracking group Apptopia, Netflix’s games average 1.7 million users per day, a sliver of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers globally.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Rumor Has Disappointing News for Subscribers

A new rumor associated with Xbox Game Pass has some disappointing news for subscribers. Over the course of the past year or so, Microsoft has made a larger effort with Game Pass to bring notable third-party titles to the service on the first day of their release. Some of these games have included MLB The Show 22, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Outriders, to name a few. And while it seems likely that Microsoft will continue to try to add new titles to Xbox Game Pass in this manner, it sounds like we should not expect any more day-one releases from third-party publishers for the remainder of 2022.
MLB
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
VIDEO GAMES

