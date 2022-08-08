Shrewsbury – Paul Gerard Skerry, 68, passed away on July 28, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Worcester on January 28, 1954, son of the late Charles and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Skerry. Paul was raised in Worcester and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade. He was a talented mechanic and builder and in his earlier years, he worked as a crane operator and a roofer. For the past seven years he has been employed in maintenance at Worcester Academy a job he truly loved. When not at work or tinkering and building around his home, Paul enjoyed time spent with friends, especially if it meant lunch at The Clam Box of Ipswich. Paul was very proud of accomplishing 47 years of sobriety and assisted many others in their journey to recovery.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO