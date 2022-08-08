Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Glenn A. Tuomi, 73, of Northborough
– Glenn A. Tuomi, 73, passed away suddenly in his home on August 5, 2022. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Debra Ann (Gavin) Tuomi; devoted father to their three children, Ryan Tuomi (wife Genevieve Mack) of Southborough, Emily Hoadley (husband Michael) of Holden and Adrianna Tyskiewicz (husband Michael) of Manchester, CT. Glenn was also the loving grandfather to his six grandchildren, Zoë, Gavin, Zachary, Ryan, Johnny and Liam. In addition, Glenn is survived by a brother, Todd Tuomi of New London, CT, his former daughter-in-law Melissa O. Tuomi, and many nieces and nephews. Glenn’s brother Gary preceded him in death.
Robert J. Donoghue, 86, of Shrewsbury
– Robert J. “Bob” Donoghue, 86, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Bob leaves his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 64 years, Maureen (McConville) Donoghue; his children, Kathy Donoghue, of Worcester, Mike Donoghue and wife Cece, of Darien, CT, Beth White and husband Greg, of Boylston, Patty Durkin of Worcester, Sue Donoghue and husband Dmitri Nayduch, of Brooklyn, NY; ten grandchildren: Chris White and wife Sunny, Jackie White Hughto and husband Bill, Mac Donoghue and wife Regan, Sean Donoghue and fiancé Marissa, Mara Donoghue, Liam Donoghue, Maeve Donoghue, Seamus Nayduch, Ivan Nayduch, and Bridget Nayduch; two great-grandchildren, Dylan White and Jack White; his sister, Pat Clifford and husband Ray of Holden; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Kenny Durkin and; his sisters, Dorothy Fisher and Eleanor Fairchild.
Paul G. Skerry, 68, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Paul Gerard Skerry, 68, passed away on July 28, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Worcester on January 28, 1954, son of the late Charles and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Skerry. Paul was raised in Worcester and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade. He was a talented mechanic and builder and in his earlier years, he worked as a crane operator and a roofer. For the past seven years he has been employed in maintenance at Worcester Academy a job he truly loved. When not at work or tinkering and building around his home, Paul enjoyed time spent with friends, especially if it meant lunch at The Clam Box of Ipswich. Paul was very proud of accomplishing 47 years of sobriety and assisted many others in their journey to recovery.
Richard Z. Desmarais, 78, of Marlborough
– Richard “Dick” Zoel Desmarais, 78, of Marlborough passed away in Health Alliance-Clinton Hospital in Leominster on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was born in Gardner on April 25, 1944, a son of the late Zoel and Virginia (Richard) Desmarais. Richard leaves two sons, Nathaniel Case and his...
Chayun Park, 89, formerly of Northborough and Westborough
Westborough/Northborough – Wang ChaYun (왕차연) passed on peacefully August 5, 2022 at the lunar calendar age of 90 in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. She was born on the 19th of February in 1933 as a Korean during the tumultuous wartime period of occupation and cultural survival of colonialism when Japan invaded the Empire of Korea, the daughter of a farmer WangYoungHo (왕영호) and entrepreneur Juhn, JungSuk.
Andreana M. Grimaldo, 58, of Shrewsbury
– Andreana Marie Grimaldo passed away on August 6, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her adoring family after a courageous battle with glioblastoma. Andreana was born in Hanover, NH to Daniel Dempsey Jr. and Elizabeth “Poppy” (Paquet) Dempsey, both predeceased. She attended Belmont High School (Class of 1981) where she played softball, volleyball, loved spending time on Lake Winnipesaukee, and at her grandparent’s farm in Lancaster, NH.
John P. Farricy IV, 47, of Westborough
– John P. “Jay” Farricy, IV, of Westborough, formerly of Northborough, passed away on August 2, 2022; he was 47 years old. Born in Washington, DC, Jay was the son of Dr. John P. and Jean (Holmes) Farricy, III. In addition to his father, Jay is survived by...
Bryan F. Bonin, 61, of Marlborough
– Bryan F. Bonin, 61, a lifetime resident of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday August 5th, 2022. Born in Marlborough, he was the beloved son of Judith (Ramelli) Markey of Cape Cod and the son of the late Ralph Bonin and step son of the late E. Allan Markey. He worked for Superior Ink in Marlborough for over 25 years. Most recently he worked for Methods Machine and Tools, Inc., in Sudbury, MA. Bryan is a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 3565 and the ITAM Veterans’ Post # 45. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed New England sports and golfing.
Mary L. Peterson, 82, of Northborough
– Mary L. (Goulet) Peterson, 82, a lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022. Born in Worcester, daughter of the late Edmond R. and Gertrude (Sullivan) Goulet, she graduated from Northborough High School and attended Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester State College and New England School of Accounting.
Westborough police log, Aug. 12 edition
10:11 a.m. Carolyn Dr. Accident property damage. 4:53 p.m. Lyman St./Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage. 9:33 p.m. E Main St. Suspicious person. 9:35 p.m. E Main St. Suspicious auto. 11:09 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto. Thursday, July 28. 1:25 a.m. Arrested, Daniel J. Knight, 41, of 11 Ellsworth St., Worcester,...
Karen Johansen, 65, of Southborough
Southborough – Johansen, Karen of Southborough, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at home. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Charlotte (Bernard) Johansen; and the wife of Gardner Hendrie. Gardner and Karen were happily together for over 42 years. Karen is survived by her stepchildren,...
Kim Hibbard Tolander, Southborough School Committee member
– Kim Hibbard Tolander, a member of the Southborough School Committee, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Funeral services will be held at Pilgrim Church at 15 Common St. in Southborough, MA, at 11 AM on Thursday, August 11. There will be a gathering for...
Thomas E. Blackburn, 88, formerly of Grafton
– Thomas E. Blackburn, age 88, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family in Harwich Port, MA on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A long-time resident of Harwich Port and formerly Grafton, MA, Tom was born on January 4, 1934, in Milford MA, the son of Robert E. Blackburn and Grace (Anderson) Blackburn.
Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retires
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retired after a 33-year career on July 21. He began his career with the Marlborough Fire Department when he got appointed on Feb. 27, 1989. After completing the fire academy that was conducted by Fire District 14, he was assigned to Group 1 where he spent most of his career.
Shrewsbury police log, Aug. 12 edition
7:37 a.m. Ridge Rd. Medical call. 8:39 a.m. Prospect St. B&E motor vehicle. 9:00 a.m. Edgemere Blvd./Bay View Dr. Suspicious person/MV. 10:06 a.m. Main St./North Quinsigamond. Accident no injury. 11:16 a.m. Cherry St. Animal complaint. 11:23 a.m. Crescent St. Identity theft. 11:24 a.m. Sheridan Dr. Medical call. 3:26 p.m. Boston...
Ray ‘Skip’ Greene Huling, of Southborough
Southborough – Skip, who was born in Waltham, grew up in Newton. He spent his summers in Marshfield with family and neighborhood friends playing football and stick ball on the low tide flats, playing tennis, swimming after storms, building bonfires, sailing, fishing, sneaking into the old drive-in, hanging out by the old smoking tree or the snake pit, and occasionally sneaking something from the unattended adult fridges on the porches.
Jose E. Motta, 48, of Hudson
– Jose Eduardo Motta, 48, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday August 7, 2022, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jose was born in Itanhomi, M.G., Brazil, on January 17, 1974, the only son of...
Marlborough’s SJL Ride continues fundraising for scholarships
MARLBOROUGH – Over 250 motorcyclists endured humidity Aug. 6 to participate in the ninth Shawna Jean Larassa (SJL) Memorial Ride. Beginning and ending at the Marlborough Moose Family Center 1129, the ride is a fundraiser for the SJL Memorial Scholarship Fund. George Larassa established the fund in memory of...
Margaret Williamson, 85, of Hudson
– Margaret Williamson (Coye) of Hudson passed away peacefully on August 6th, 2022 (85). She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Robert A Williamson. Marge was born and raised in Waltham, the fifth child (four sisters and one brother). Soon after her marriage Marge and Bob moved to Avon Drive in Hudson to start a family. Family meant everything to Marge and her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Patricia Beland, 80, of Hudson
– Patricia Lloyd (LeBlanc) Dykers Beland, 80, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Stow, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 4, 2022, with her loving family by her side, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Charles Beland. Patricia was...
