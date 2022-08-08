Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Paradise Palms in Biltmore submarket sells for $365M
Newmark announced the $36.5 million sale of Paradise Palms, a 130-unit, value-add multifamily community situated in the prime Biltmore/Uptown submarket of Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Chris Canter and Brett Polachek and Executive Managing Director Brad Goff represented the seller, Ogden Capital Partners LLC, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer.
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
azbigmedia.com
36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project
On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
2 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals
Two Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
azbigmedia.com
Newmark sells Tempe multifamily portfolio for $111.75 million
Newmark announced the $111.75 million sale of a two- property, 369-unit multifamily portfolio in the Southeast Valley of Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, a joint venture between Avanti Residential and KKR Real Estate, in the sale to a Denver-based buyer, Jason McCool.
azbigmedia.com
Tempe streetcar opens as Valley Metro expands light rail west and south
As neon lights replaced the setting sun one recent Friday evening, the city’s nightlife scene came alive along Mill Avenue, a popular spot near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. Some revelers arrived by car, but others stepped off the new Tempe streetcar that makes several stops along Mill and winds through other parts of downtown.
azbigmedia.com
10 already sold at 37-lot Rosewood Highlands in Storyrock
Rosewood Homes announced the start of model home construction and pre-sales with 10-homes already sold at its new 37-lot Rosewood Highlands neighborhood in Storyrock in Scottsdale. Rosewood’s new gated neighborhood offers some of the most beautiful homesites in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area surrounded by the 30,000-acre McDowell Sonoran Preserve with sweeping 360-degree views of the McDowell Mountains, Four Peaks and Troon Mountain.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
Real estate firm Clayco breaks ground on industrial development in Mesa
PHOENIX — Real estate development and construction firm Clayco this week broke ground on a four-building flex-industrial development in Mesa. Power Industrial, which is located in the Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power roads, is scheduled to complete construction by March 2023, according to a press release.
azbigmedia.com
Rise48 Equity adds $759M in multifamily acquisitions in 2022
Rise48 Equity – the fastest growing multifamily investment group in Phoenix, has acquired 13 new apartment properties since January of 2022, totaling over $759,000,000, which adds 2,750 units to their portfolio. These new properties include; Rise at Estrella Park (*formerly Portola West Valley), Rise at The Lofts (*Plaza 550),...
azbigmedia.com
Breeze Airways will begin Phoenix Sky Harbor service in November
Today, Breeze Airways Chief Operating Officer Michael Wuerger announced service from Phoenix to Charleston, South Carolina and Provo, Utah beginning November 2, 2022. “I welcome Breeze Airways and its innovative approach to air travel as we increase travel options and passenger volume at Sky Harbor International Airport,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We look forward to its success and growth of destinations served from Phoenix.”
azbex.com
Andretti Karting Planning 2nd Valley Location
As the planning and approvals process for Andretti Karting & Games’ Chandler location makes its way to the finish line in anticipation of starting construction this fall, the company is revving up for a second Valley location near State Farm Stadium and Loop 101 in Glendale. The company paid...
The Boyer Bakery: Family-owned business rolling out expansion in the West Valley
The Boyer Bakery: family-owned business in Arizona will expand their first brick-and-mortar location in Surprise and will open their second storefront near 99th Ave & Bell Rd in Sun City.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix a ‘Top Tech City,’ according to Cushman & Wakefield report
Cushman & Wakefield released today “Tech Cities: The Global Intersection of Talent and Real Estate,” a new report that examines the top location strategy drivers for tech occupiers, identifies the top global tech markets and the impact of tech companies on office real estate. In the report, the firm has ranked Phoenix as a top tech city in the Americas based on various factors.
Phoenix eyes future intersection for revitalization of Rio Salado
The city of Phoenix is eyeing a future freeway interchange for commercial development near the Loop 202 as part of its efforts to help revitalize dozens of miles along the Salt and Gila rivers.
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert eyeing new water-conservation measures
Gilbert anticipates further water-saving measures next year that could include incentives for residents to convert to xeriscape and violation notices for excessive waste in response to the plummeting Colorado River water levels. Ongoing extreme drought and climate change are causing the river to drop to critically low levels, prompting the...
azbigmedia.com
Most Influential Women: Sara Regan, Desert Financial Credit Union
Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including, Sara Regan, senior vice president and general counsel, Desert Financial Credit Union. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.
AZFamily
Opendoor fined $62M to settle claims of cheating home sellers
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Opendoor has agreed to pay a $62 million dollar penalty to settle allegations of misleading potential home sellers. The Federal Trade Commission claims the Tempe-based online real estate business tricked sellers into thinking they could make more selling their homes to Opendoor rather than a traditional buyer.
Phoenix New Times
Sublime Sandwiches: Take Lunch Up A Notch at These 5 Great Sandwich Shops In Metro Phoenix
There's something satisfying about the simple sandwich, like a perfectly balanced peanut butter and jelly or a classic ham and cheese. But sometimes simple just won't do. For the days when you really want to dial it up a notch and take your lunch to the next level, it's best to leave it to the pros. Valley chefs continue to push the boundaries of what belongs between bread and others focus on the vessel, creating the best buns possible.
