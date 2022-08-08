ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield welcomes Bloomberg Harvard City Hall fellow

By Danny Connolly
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield has a new Harvard graduate working in its city hall.

The city was selected to be a partner for the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative, where recent Harvard master’s graduates contribute to city government for two years. Springfield is just one of seven cities to host a fellow.

Springfield’s fellow, Sai Joshi, works in the Office of Planning and Economic Development. She graduated from the Harvard Graduate School of Design and is focused on urban development on Springfield’s Eastside.

“This initiative to rebuild our inner city through housing restoration and infill development will not only provide affordable home ownership opportunities, but also workforce training and career job opportunities,” Jim Langfelder, mayor of Springfield, said.

Joshi’s first day was August 1st.

