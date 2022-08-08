Read full article on original website
WCAX
Woman pleads not guilty to Wardsboro murder
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the stabbing death of another local woman and dumping her body on a remote logging road. Court paperwork details what the suspect, 31-year-old Cara Rodrigues, was doing just moments after the murder of 42-year-old Emmy Bascom, but what led up to the Guilford woman’s violent death is still unknown.
WCAX
Suspect in Bennington murder pleads not guilty
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bennington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Police say Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex, 38, in a Pleasant Street apartment last week and then fled the state. Cardona turned himself in on Monday.
WMUR.com
Man accused of killing kidnapping suspect turns himself in, Vermont police say
BENNINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont homicide suspect is now in custody. Police in Bennington, Vermont, said Raul Cardona, of Springfield, Massachusetts, turned himself in to police on Monday. Cardona is charged in connection with the killing of Patrick Mullinex. Before his death, investigators said Mullinex and three other men...
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in Wardsboro murder
WARDSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman was found dead in Wardsboro and now police are calling it a murder. Police laid out a timeline of what happened. It starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday when a woman’s body was found on a logging road off Newfane Road between Wacker Road and Townshend Dam Road in Wardsboro.
Amsterdam man arrested for allegedly stealing car
An Amsterdam man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle parked at a school. The Amsterdam Police Department said Nakia Christian, 44, was arrested on August 8.
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash
A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Bennington homicide turns self in to police
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Raul Cardona, thesuspect in a recent homicide in Bennington, has turned himself in to police. Bennington Police said that Cardona, 28 of Springfield, Mass., turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Patrick Mullinnex, 38,...
WRGB
7-year-old dies after found unresponsive in Johnstown home, say State Police
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
Alleged bail jumper’s girlfriend arrested
State police said they arrested the girlfriend of Andrew Gibson for allegedly helping him to hide from authorities.
Albany man rejects plea in officer-involved shooting
Defendant Jordan Young rejected a plea offer in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The prosecution offered the defense a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in state prison.
Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax
The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.
WRGB
Colonie man accused of taking photos of person showering in campground bathroom
WARRENSBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of unlawful surveillance at a campground. Investigators say back on August 6th, troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for reports of a suspicious person. 45-year-old Mark Siciliano was arrested, accused of...
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
NYSP: Johnstown man arrested for fake inspection sticker
A Johnstown man has been arrested for allegedly having a forged inspection sticker on his car. New York State Police said Brandon Mcrae, 30, was arrested on August 9.
WNYT
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady
At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
Man punches girl, 12, in face, shoves other girls in Greenwich Village street attack
A homeless man punched a 12-year-old girl in the face and pushed two other girls before he was arrested in Greenwich Village on Tuesday evening.
WRGB
Woman with a history of hoarding animals, charged with dozens of counts of animal neglect
MAYFIELD, NY (WRGB) — A 70 year old Mayfield woman is facing 55 counts of misdemeanor animal abuse charges after the Fulton County Sheriff's Office raided a property with a warrant. Dozens of animals have been found in what investigators describe to CBS6 as "deplorable conditions" at a property...
Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
Gansevoort woman accused of driving drunk with children in car
A Gansevoort woman had been arrested for Leandra's Law after allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car. New York State Police said Maria Gebremichael, 37, was arrested on August 7.
