Bennington, VT

WCAX

Woman pleads not guilty to Wardsboro murder

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the stabbing death of another local woman and dumping her body on a remote logging road. Court paperwork details what the suspect, 31-year-old Cara Rodrigues, was doing just moments after the murder of 42-year-old Emmy Bascom, but what led up to the Guilford woman’s violent death is still unknown.
WARDSBORO, VT
WCAX

Suspect in Bennington murder pleads not guilty

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bennington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Police say Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex, 38, in a Pleasant Street apartment last week and then fled the state. Cardona turned himself in on Monday.
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police arrest suspect in Wardsboro murder

WARDSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman was found dead in Wardsboro and now police are calling it a murder. Police laid out a timeline of what happened. It starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday when a woman’s body was found on a logging road off Newfane Road between Wacker Road and Townshend Dam Road in Wardsboro.
WARDSBORO, VT
Bennington, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Bennington, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
mynbc5.com

Suspect in Bennington homicide turns self in to police

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Raul Cardona, thesuspect in a recent homicide in Bennington, has turned himself in to police. Bennington Police said that Cardona, 28 of Springfield, Mass., turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Patrick Mullinnex, 38,...
BENNINGTON, VT
#Murder#Vt#Violent Crime#Bennington Police
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRGB

Colonie man accused of taking photos of person showering in campground bathroom

WARRENSBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of unlawful surveillance at a campground. Investigators say back on August 6th, troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for reports of a suspicious person. 45-year-old Mark Siciliano was arrested, accused of...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
SCHENECTADY, NY

