CommYOUnity: It Takes YOU To Make It Work!
2022 CommYOUnity: It Takes YOU To Make It Work! Campaign. The Neighborhood Services and Equity & Engagement Departments will partner to host a series of community events to support neighborhood organizing efforts and address gun violence and public safety concerns; our theme is “CommYOUnity: It Takes YOU To Make It Work!”.
Two Story Outhouse Festival 2022
Two Story Outhouse Festival in the village of Gays Saturday August 13. Parade route will start at Vine and head East to Elm Street rounding the curve and ending at North 1st and Oak Street. Small Engine Parade. Bicycles. Motorcyle. ATV Side by Side, 4 wheeler. golf cars. Riding Lawn...
Harvest Heritage: Amish heritage
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmers typically learn from prior generations, and it is the same way with Amish farmers. Their way of farming was on display last weekend at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center in Arthur. “To essentially preserve and recreate the farming techniques and activities of the late 19th and early 20th century,” said […]
Decatur Rotary Club hosting back to school drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Rotary Club will be hosting a back to school drive later this week and is inviting the community to help chip in. The Rotary club is partnering with William Harris Learning Academy to host the drive at the school on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A list of […]
Mt. Zion kid to know
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – Drew Petitt is about to be a senior in high school. Ever since he can remember, he’s been volunteering “Right now, I’m currently involved in my schools SADD, Medics, Young Leaders in Action, I’m involved in Student Council and key club, and I also currently am a barista at Starbucks,” […]
Registration open for Illinois Marathon Run to Remember
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Registration is now open for the Illinois Marathon’s Run to Remember 8k happening next month on the U of I campus. The Run to Remember will take place on Sept. 17 and registration for this event is taking place between Aug. 9 and 15. Participants will receive a commemorative race shirt […]
Wildlife Medical Clinic status update leading into academic year
Danielle Money & Fayth Kim, leaders in the Wildlife Medical Clinic join us to talk about all of the prep being done for the incoming academic year, what they do as team leaders (and why they would take on that challenge), and give a clinic status update for this year.
Finding treasure at the Sunk’n Trunk
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – The Sunk’n Trunk opened about a month ago, but looking around the store, it’s already full of antiques and collectors items. Which is why the family wanted to start the store. “We’ve been collecting for a lot of years, and we’ve always wanted to open our own family business and […]
A look at Thomas Paine Elementary
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews discovered some treasures while working at an Urbana school. In a Facebook post, Urbana School District officials said lunch cards, bathroom passes and a photograph were found in Thomas Paine Elementary. They were found behind a mirror. The lunch cards were from 1964. Now, the district is looking to […]
‘This cemetery is a treasure’: Monticello woman uncovers family history
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Monticello considers herself a self-made historian. She grew up there her entire life and is now discovering the stories of the people who helped shape her hometown. Susan Chumbley was gifted a collection of newspapers during the pandemic. She started reading through them and connecting the dots between […]
Hope Lives Youth Ranch helping kids take the reins
Hope Lives Youth Ranch‘s mission is to use equine-assisted mentoring to help youth recover from trauma, build resilience, and find purpose in a Christ-centered environment of love and encouragement. At Hope Lives Youth Ranch, our goal is to put a smile on every face that comes through the barn...
City of Urbana conducting survey on downtown area
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) The City of Urbana wants to hear from the community about its downtown area. The city is conducting a downtown public realm survey, analyzing streets, parks, plazas and much more. People can provide their input on ways to improve the downtown area and identify a plan to enhance the public realm. The […]
Free back-to-school clothes for Hoopeston families
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Families in Hoopeston have the opportunity to get clothing for their children. Hoopeston Area School District officials said the Clothing Caravan from Fair Hope Children’s Ministry will be set up on August 24. They will be at the Girl Scout Building in McFerren Park from 3 – 7 p.m. There will […]
Decatur man brings light and color to area bus stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a simple idea is growing even larger at a Decatur bus stop. James Bond is working to spread positivity and connect the community. The stop is near the Dairy Queen on Maryland Street between Airport Plaza Drive and Mt. Zion Road. Bond said he wanted to bring more […]
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Sheriff’s Office hosts Back-to-School Barbecue
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office held its Back-to-School Barbecue over the weekend. Free food and entertainment were provided, but the main purpose of the event was to hand out school supplies to children. The sheriff and deputies collected donations from the community ahead of the event. That included items like colored […]
Support TJ’s trip to Mayo
A very special component of Victory Fest is Crowning Conquerors when we celebrate local folks who have experienced some of life’s greatest challenges yet continue to serve others in love and with joy. The Champaign County Community is encouraged to come out and support baby TJ and his family...
Community groups team up to send kids back to school with supplies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Back-to-school supply giveaways are everywhere. But a handful of organizations from Champaign-Urbana want to reach more families, so they teamed up. “Because we all know somebody. That’s what makes it better, that’s what makes it different, and that’s what makes it an opportunity to be a bigger impact to the community,” […]
New bike path coming to Savoy
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A $1.2 million project is underway in Savoy and it is expected to wrap up this month. The city received grant money last year to build a new bike path that will run along First Street between Windsor and Curtis Roads. Anyone who has driven on First Street near the U […]
Carle gives tablets to infusion patients
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Carle Hospital is bringing comfort to cancer patients through a cool an interactive way. The hospital has been giving tablets to patients while they go through infusion therapy.
