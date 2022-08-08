Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock officer assaulted during call, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and evading arrest on Sunday, according to reports Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 3300 block of East Cornell Street. Police found Jason Tijerina,19, sitting on the couch with a bloody nose and “red marks on his face and neck.”
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man attacked with box knife, suspect arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”
Man arrested, accused of assaulting, choking woman in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault and injuring a child, according to a police report. Vicente Sandoval, 44, was arrested August 5. According to the police report, a witness said he was riding his bike in the area when he heard a woman shouting. He said he called police […]
Plainview PD investigates assault with a handgun
PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night. Read the full release by PPD below: On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27. Officers […]
everythinglubbock.com
Stolen tracker leads LPD right to location of burglary suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested and charged with burglary Sunday. Kenneth Devore, 53, was accused of throwing a brick through a gas station glass door near the United grocery store in the 2700 block of 82nd street. According to the police report, Devroe was caught on camera...
‘Do everything we can’ 12 arrests made in Operation Lubbock Tornado investigation
In total, 466 addresses were investigated, and of those, twelve were arrested. Lt. Brady Cross with LPD said that’s an overwhelmingly good number and low percentage.
Missing infant and mother possibly in Lubbock area, authorities said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing mother and infant from Hobbs, New Mexico could be in the Lubbock area, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 1-year-old Bella Sinnett and her mother, Gina Marie Dunn, 27, were last seen on Friday, August 5. They were possibly in the area of University Medical Center in […]
Man accused of shaking, injuring daughter found guilty
LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found 25-year-old Arthur Torrez guilty of seriously injuring his daughter in February 2017 by shaking her. According to prosecutors, the child required immediate surgery and has a permanent disfigurement. Prosecutors also said Torrez intentionally, knowingly or recklessly injured his daughter. They said his intention to was to make […]
everythinglubbock.com
Woman accused of murder, stealing turned deadly, indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted Maria Rodriguez, 20, for the July 8 murder of 35-year-old Michael Rozboril. Rodriguez was arrested July 10. The deadly incident was originally described as a hit-and-run collision. However, police later said it was “an intentional act.”
UPDATE: LPD locates missing woman last seen in May
LUBBOCK, Texas (UPDATE) — The Lubbock Police Department announced Tuesday it was searching for missing 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch. Crouch was last seen May 13, LPD said. LPD said Wednesday that Crouch was found and is safe. Previous Story: Read the full release below: The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for 42-year-old Soccoro Crouch, who […]
Vehicle found submerged in Buddy Holly Lake, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle was found fully submerged in Buddy Holly Lake Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The call came in at 9:07 p.m. to 2700 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Police said the vehicle “left the road for unknown reasons,” and that no one was found inside. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there […]
Police investigate report of man ‘exposing’ himself at Lubbock school playground
The suspect was arrested on charges unrelated to the playground incident and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to police reports.
Another Random Shooting in Lubbock? Help Police Find the Culprit
On the morning of Sunday, August 7th, yet another Lubbock man was the victim of a seemingly random shooting. Police responded to a call of shots fired near East 42nd Street and Avenue A a bit after 2:30 a.m. There they found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
KCBD
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
Report gives new details in arson at Lubbock Schlotzky’s
LUBBOCK, Texas — An offense report by the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office offered new details on an arson at a Schlotzky’s location in Lubbock on August 1. According to the report, there were two separates fires set. One was in the kitchen and the other was in the owner’s office. The owners provided an image […]
KCBD
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Plainview Police Department encourage safety in school zones
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Plainview area students will return to school next week, and the City of Plainview’s Police Department would like to share some back-to-school traffic safety tips:. Tips for Driving in School Zones. Be aware that traffic patterns around school zone changes including North, Central...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Slaton police may change police dispatch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. EMS took one person to the hospital with moderate injuries. Officers found the suspects at a nearby apartment complex. Details here: 3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting. FBI executes search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago estate.
One injured after shooting Monday afternoon, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Salisbury Avenue. One person suffered moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The call was initiated just before 1:00 p.m., LPD said. Three suspects were located and arrested, according to LPD. Police had no further information as of […]
You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood
Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
