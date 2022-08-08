Coroner: All 10 fire victims died of smoke inhalation

House Fire Pennsylvania A Pennsylvania State trooper and members of the Luzerne County Coroner Office stand in front of an early morning fatal fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP) (Jimmy May)

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say all 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week died of smoke inhalation.

The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies were completed Saturday and Sunday on the victims of the Friday blaze in Nescopeck.

A ruling on the manner of death for all 10 is pending the results of the state police investigation.

Positive identification of the victims is pending review of medical records, dental records and DNA if required.

Police said seven adults ranging from late teens to age 79 were killed along with children aged 5, 6 and 7.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

