FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
6 Must-See Art Exhibits to Catch in Dallas This Fall — Shepard Fairey, Nairy Baghramian, Gabrielle Goliath, and More
From immersive installations by powerful female artists to larger-than-life sculptural works, these are six must-see art exhibits to catch in Dallas this fall. Starting on September 25, Dallas Contemporary is introducing two new exhibits. The first is Backward Forward by Shepard Fairey, the popular American muralist and major figure within the contemporary street art movement. Fairey is perhaps best known for designing the “Hope” poster for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, and will return to Dallas this fall with new and recent works that comment on critical issues in the U.S. and the world.
An Epic Block Party, Outdoor Movies, and Taste of Trolley Return to Uptown Dallas This Fall
Uptown Dallas Inc.’s annual Uptown Block Party is a staple on every Dallasite’s fall social calendar. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Between the hot temperatures and summer coming to an end, we’re already dreaming of fall and the winter holidays. Luckily...
Striking New Sculptures to Boost Fort Worth’s Already Robust Downtown Arts Scene — Welcome to Art City
Chance Meeting by George Segal is one of three new sculptures now installed at First on 7th in downtown Fort Worth for all to enjoy. Downtown Fort Worth has some new artsy installations arriving this week. The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is partnering with First on 7th to add some significant sculptures to the site for the public to enjoy. Thanks to The Modern, three artworks from the museum’s permanent collection will be on loan indefinitely.
Susan Farris On a 70-Year Milestone for The Crystal Charity Ball
As NorthPark Center embarks on its fifth year of celebrating its Ambassador program― an idea spearheaded by Nancy A. Nasher and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman― a spotlight shines brightly upon Dallas’ top influencers and the nonprofits they support. Today, we’re speaking with Susan Farris. As NorthPark Center...
Jon Alexis on His New Preston Royal Tex-Mex Concept and the Importance of ‘Happy Food’
Escondido Tex-Mex Patio will debut at Preston Royal this winter. (Courtesy) Since 1989, TJ’s Seafood has been a family-owned favorite spot for fresh fish in Dallas. Two years ago (just after the tornados and right before the pandemic), we caught up with owners Jon and Natalie Alexis, who were celebrating 30 years in business and their recent Malibu Poke collaboration with chef Matt McCallister. Thankfully, both brands survived the hardest years for our restaurant industry. And now, the Dallas seafood savant is gearing up to take on Tex-Mex — a brand new concept called Escondido is set to debut in Preston Royal this winter.
An Acclaimed Dallas Restaurant and a Vegan Dining Pioneer Announce Major Moves
Petra and the Beast opened in East Dallas in 2018. (Courtesy of Petra and the Beast) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
The New It Spot for Manicures is Headed to Texas — Get to Know GLOSSLAB
Texas, and in particular, Dallas, isn’t want for elevated, super clean nail salons. And yet, when GLOSSLAB announced its expansion to Texas — a move that will become official when the brand opens in Dallas’ Preston Royal Village on August 19 — it still felt like cause for excitement.
