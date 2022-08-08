Read full article on original website
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Digital Trends
These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now
Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
Best USB-C portable chargers & power banks 2022
One of the most convenient ways to keep your phone charged on the go is with a reliable battery pack. These are the best USB-C battery packs you should consider.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
TechRadar
Sony launches its premium Bravia XR Master Series 4K smart TVs in India
Sony’s premium portfolio of OLED televisions under the Master series has been updated with a new model. The company launched the latest Sony Bravia A95K series 4K smart TVs in India. It retails at Rs 3,69,990 across all major Sony Centers (online (opens in new tab) and offline) and other e-commerce platforms.
CNET
How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say
Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend
There’s no such thing as bad 4K TV deals to build your home theater around, but if you want one of the best images modern consumer technology is able to produce, OLED TV deals are where you should turn your attention. The 55-inch model of the LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can grab it for just $1,000, which is a massive $400 savings from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are 30 free days of FuboTV Pro and three free months of Apple TV+.
RS Recommends: This Retro Marshall Bluetooth Speaker Is Finally $50 Off
Click here to read the full article. For music fans, there’s never been a better moment to invest in a powerful, portable speaker. Brands from Bose to Sonos have helped make it easier to stream playlists on the go with new Bluetooth speakers that sound great and last for hours on end. But if you’re shopping for one that combines rugged durability with the kind of rock & roll sound and style you get with an amp, Marshall has discounted some of its top-rated Bluetooth speakers this week, including one of our editors’ favorite: the Emberton. Amazon Buy: Marshall Emberton Speaker $119.99 Marshall...
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
Business Insider
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a more comfortable fit and supports hi-res audio — here's how to preorder
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has announced its latest pair of high-end wireless earbuds: The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The new earbuds feature a smaller design than the older model, and they promise improved audio quality. You can preorder the Galaxy Buds2...
Urbanista launches wireless earbuds that are powered by the sun
A year after launching the world’s first self-charging solar-powered wireless headphones, Swedish audio brand Urbanista has gone one step further, today announcing the Urbanista Phoenix, a pair of wireless earbuds that charge using the power of light.Promising to deliver a practically limitless battery life, the charging case of the earbuds will start to charge whenever it’s exposed to any indoor or outdoor light source. That does mean that the earbuds themselves can’t charge themselves independent of the case, but it should remove the need to juice up a charging case entirely.The company says that the earbuds get eight hours of playback after...
CNET
Outfit Your Whole Home for Less Through This Philips Hue Lighting Sale
Are you looking for a modern, convenient addition to your home? Smart lights may be just what you need. With Philips Hue smart lighting, you can easily light your entire house and you can control the lights from your phone or smart device. Right now Woot has a lot of...
CNET
Grab These Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $110 and Save $40
Having a great pair of wireless earbuds can come in handy in many instances. Wireless earbuds are a great way to cancel out noise while working out at the gym or while you're going for a run. They can also help you focus on schoolwork or on tasks while you're on the job. If you want to tune out the world and just get lost in music, you can do that too. When it comes to wireless Bluetooth earbuds, some key features to look for are noise cancellation, water resistance, battery life, smooth pairing to devices, and clear a microphone. Thankfully this pair of earbuds from OnePlus has all you could need and more, and it's on sale right now.
CNET
The 2022 Motorola Razr Arrives in China With a Bigger Screen, Second Camera
The Motorola Razr is making another comeback. Motorola just announced a new version of its Razr foldable phone with a dual-lens main camera, a larger 6.7-inch screen and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The device will be available in China on Aug. 11, coming just after Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds deliver a sleeker design — and a higher $229 price tag
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a slimmed-down design and high-resolution audio support, but will they be worth the $229?
laptopmag.com
Sony's super nice LinkBuds S earbuds are at their cheapest ever price — almost sold out!
The Sony LinkBuds S are among the best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) to buy — stuffing some of the best tech from the Sony WF-1000XM4 into a more affordable package. And now, they just got a whole lot cheaper, as you can get over $50 off and pick up a pair for just $148 at Amazon (opens in new tab)! That is insane value for money, which makes this one of the best earbuds deals of 2022 so far.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Popular Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are on sale at a notable 35% discount
At a steeply discounted sale price of just US$228, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a great choice for bargain hunters who can refrain from buying the latest but only marginally better fifth generation of Sony's noise-cancelling over-ear headphones, which are also considerably more expensive. Noise-cancelling over-ear headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro announced with Hi-Res audio onboard
24-bit audio support is just the start of some sweeping improvements. Samsung has revealed its latest true wireless buds — the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The premium buds pack in Hi-Res audio support, a refreshed design, and more. The Buds 2 Pro are priced at $229.99 and go on...
CNET
Google Sues Sonos Over Voice Control Technology
Google is suing speaker-maker Sonos over alleged patent infringement. In two lawsuits filed Monday in US District Court in California, Google alleges that Sonos' latest voice-assistant technology violates seven patents related to Google Assistant. Google spokesperson José Castañeda said Sonos has "started an aggressive and misleading campaign against our products,...
