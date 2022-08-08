ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Digital Trends

These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now

Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
ZDNet

Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more

Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
TechRadar

Sony launches its premium Bravia XR Master Series 4K smart TVs in India

Sony’s premium portfolio of OLED televisions under the Master series has been updated with a new model. The company launched the latest Sony Bravia A95K series 4K smart TVs in India. It retails at Rs 3,69,990 across all major Sony Centers (online (opens in new tab) and offline) and other e-commerce platforms.
CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say

Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy

If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend

There’s no such thing as bad 4K TV deals to build your home theater around, but if you want one of the best images modern consumer technology is able to produce, OLED TV deals are where you should turn your attention. The 55-inch model of the LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can grab it for just $1,000, which is a massive $400 savings from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are 30 free days of FuboTV Pro and three free months of Apple TV+.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Retro Marshall Bluetooth Speaker Is Finally $50 Off

Click here to read the full article. For music fans, there’s never been a better moment to invest in a powerful, portable speaker. Brands from Bose to Sonos have helped make it easier to stream playlists on the go with new Bluetooth speakers that sound great and last for hours on end. But if you’re shopping for one that combines rugged durability with the kind of rock & roll sound and style you get with an amp, Marshall has discounted some of its top-rated Bluetooth speakers this week, including one of our editors’ favorite: the Emberton. Amazon Buy: Marshall Emberton Speaker $119.99 Marshall...
CNET

iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know

IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
The Independent

Urbanista launches wireless earbuds that are powered by the sun

A year after launching the world’s first self-charging solar-powered wireless headphones, Swedish audio brand Urbanista has gone one step further, today announcing the Urbanista Phoenix, a pair of wireless earbuds that charge using the power of light.Promising to deliver a practically limitless battery life, the charging case of the earbuds will start to charge whenever it’s exposed to any indoor or outdoor light source. That does mean that the earbuds themselves can’t charge themselves independent of the case, but it should remove the need to juice up a charging case entirely.The company says that the earbuds get eight hours of playback after...
CNET

Grab These Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $110 and Save $40

Having a great pair of wireless earbuds can come in handy in many instances. Wireless earbuds are a great way to cancel out noise while working out at the gym or while you're going for a run. They can also help you focus on schoolwork or on tasks while you're on the job. If you want to tune out the world and just get lost in music, you can do that too. When it comes to wireless Bluetooth earbuds, some key features to look for are noise cancellation, water resistance, battery life, smooth pairing to devices, and clear a microphone. Thankfully this pair of earbuds from OnePlus has all you could need and more, and it's on sale right now.
CNET

The 2022 Motorola Razr Arrives in China With a Bigger Screen, Second Camera

The Motorola Razr is making another comeback. Motorola just announced a new version of its Razr foldable phone with a dual-lens main camera, a larger 6.7-inch screen and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The device will be available in China on Aug. 11, coming just after Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
laptopmag.com

Sony's super nice LinkBuds S earbuds are at their cheapest ever price — almost sold out!

The Sony LinkBuds S are among the best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) to buy — stuffing some of the best tech from the Sony WF-1000XM4 into a more affordable package. And now, they just got a whole lot cheaper, as you can get over $50 off and pick up a pair for just $148 at Amazon (opens in new tab)! That is insane value for money, which makes this one of the best earbuds deals of 2022 so far.
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro announced with Hi-Res audio onboard

24-bit audio support is just the start of some sweeping improvements. Samsung has revealed its latest true wireless buds — the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The premium buds pack in Hi-Res audio support, a refreshed design, and more. The Buds 2 Pro are priced at $229.99 and go on...
CNET

Google Sues Sonos Over Voice Control Technology

Google is suing speaker-maker Sonos over alleged patent infringement. In two lawsuits filed Monday in US District Court in California, Google alleges that Sonos' latest voice-assistant technology violates seven patents related to Google Assistant. Google spokesperson José Castañeda said Sonos has "started an aggressive and misleading campaign against our products,...
