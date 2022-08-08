Read full article on original website
This Team Is Reportedly "A Leading Team" To Trade For Kevin Durant
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (who was on Pat McAfee's show), the Boston Celtics are a "leading team" to make a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.
The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again
BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring
In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
Kevin Durant Trade: Thunder Could Be Key Third Team
Oklahoma City has the flexibility to be the team that helps facilitate a Kevin Durant trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics, Raptors, Heat most likely Kevin Durant suitors?
Kevin Durant still wants the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, and there are at least three teams that remain interested in acquiring the 12-time All-Star. Durant met with Nets team owner Joe Tsai in London over the weekend and essentially gave him an ultimatum, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The choice that he gave Tsai is to either keep Durant and get rid of GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, or fulfill the trade request.
NBA Informed All Teams That Non-Vaccinated Players Without A Valid Medical Reason Can't Play In Toronto For The 2022-23 Season
The NBA has been battling with the players accepting a vaccine mandate since last season. While coaches and team staff have been made to take the vaccine, the NBA cannot enforce such a rule on the players. As a result, the players are accountable to the cities they play basketball in to be allowed to play.
Kevin Durant's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season
Ranking the top ten Nike KD sneakers worn by Kevin Durant during the 2021-22 NBA season.
Cameron Boozer already cooking NBA players
Last week, Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) standout Cameron Boozer played on the same team as twin brother Cayden Boozer and former Duke basketball one-and-done Marvin Bagley III in a Miami Pro League game. Bagley, who is now with the Detroit Pistons, and Cayden Boozer, ...
On This Day In NBA History: August 10 - All-Star Dwight Howard Is Traded To Los Angeles
On this day in 2012, All-Star center Dwight Howard was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Los Angeles Lakers, teaming the former No. 1 overall pick with Kobe Bryant.
Houston Hype: 2 Rockets Land on NBA's 'Most Exciting' List
The Houston Rockets might be one of the most unique teams in the NBA for more reasons than one. As equally entertaining as they are young and inexperienced, Houston's current talent and future projected success makes for an interesting combination headed into the 2022-23 season. With players like Kevin Porter...
NBA Insider Reveals When The Schedule Will Drop
A lot of stuff about the NBA is up in the air right now – including its upcoming schedule. Typically, the upcoming season’s schedule is released around this part of the summer. It’s a moment when fans are able to look ahead and start planning around their most...
Atlanta Hawks Odds of Landing Kevin Durant
Betonline.ag gave the Hawks surprisingly good odds of trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: LeBron James ranks No. 1
Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown concludes today with player No. 1, LeBron James. LeBron James’ career highlights:. Four-time...
NBA Insider Leaves Suns Off Candidate List for Kevin Durant
If you're a Phoenix Suns fan, the chase for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been nothing short of hot and cold action since he initially requested a trade back at the beginning of free agency. Zoom to the present, where Durant is still a member of the Nets despite...
