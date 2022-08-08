Read full article on original website
Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault
A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
Rural Rice County Man Dies in ATV Accident
The Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed today the death of a 79 year old Erin Township man in a ATV rollover Saturday evening. The family of Marvin David contacted KDHL/POWER 96 wondering why there had been no media reports about the accident. We contacted Sheriff Jesse Thomas who stated the...
Suspected gunman at large after homicide near Albert Lea
A search is ongoing for a man wanted over a deadly shooting in rural Albert Lea on Tuesday, with the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office saying authorities are on the lookout for 32-year-old Ben Vidal Moreno. Moreno was last seen fleeing the scene of a homicide on the 75400 block of...
Teenager Hit by Car in Northfield Has Died
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Northfield are reporting that a teenage girl who was struck by a car last week has died from her injuries. A news release says the 14-year-old girl was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center following the crash on August 2 but died two days later. Her name was Melanie Valencia.
Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old
The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Victim suffered ‘significant’ wound in workplace stabbing, say charges
A Mankato man has been charged in last week’s workplace stabbing. Herton Ezikiel Lowary, 29, was charged with three felony counts of assault in Blue Earth County Court. Police responded to the stabbing at Johnson Outdoors at 8:45 p.m. on August 3. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the warehouse area lying on the floor surrounded by a “large amount of fresh blood.” Officers were informed that the victim had been stabbed in the chest by another employee. The victim was transported to a hospital.
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
14-Year-Old Girl Fatally Injured While Riding Her Bike Is Identified
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a 14-year-old girl who died in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle last week. Melanie Valencia was riding her bike Tuesday at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street in Northfield when she was struck by a car. Valencia died at Hennepin Healthcare Thursday night from multiple blunt force injuries. The car's driver is cooperating with investigators.
5 Bicyclists Struck by Car on Rural Southern Minnesota Highway
Mapleton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Serious injuries were reported this morning after a car struck 5 bicyclists along a rural highway in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reporting the crash occurred around 7:40 AM on a County Road south of Mapleton. The news release indicates one adult and seven juveniles were riding bikes and five of them suffered injuries that ranged from minor to serious.
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
Community mourns 14-year-old girl; Operation Backpack returns for thirtieth year; Dedication of new public statue set for next week
The Northfield Community is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Melanie Valencia, who passed away on Thursday as a result of injuries suffered when a car collided with the bicycle she was riding. At approximately 5:51pm on Tuesday, Northfeld police were dispatched to a report of a person Injury crash involving...
Xcel Energy reporting outage impacting some Blue Earth County residents
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy is reporting an outage that could impact voters in Mankato, Good Thunder, and Lake Crystal. The outage was reportedly due to planned maintenance by crews, and Xcel Energy’s Outage Map says that crews estimate all power to be restored by 8 p.m. The...
Jail inmate accused of flooding cells with toilet, sprinkler
A Blue Earth County Jail inmate is accused of flooding two jail cells, causing nearly $2,000 in damages. Joel Coyer, 41, of Wayzata, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property. A criminal complaint says Coyer plugged a toilet in his cell on July 15, causing it to overflow and...
Eagle Lake man charged with 2nd felony DWI in ATV crash
An Eagle Lake man is facing his second felony DWI. Mark Bradley Anstett, 55, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County court with one count of 1st-degree driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched on May 13 to the area of 211th St and 598th Ave in...
Mankato man sentenced to supervised probation on felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court
A Mankato man who pleaded guilty to a felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on September 20th, 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation. 25-year old Tyler David Peterson was convicted and sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation...
2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener to be held in Mankato
The 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener will be held in Mankato. It’s the fifth time the event will be held in southern Minnesota in its 75-year history. The opener is scheduled for May 12 & 13. “I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing...
Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
On August 4th at 2:32 AM deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9 east of Lake Crystal near Easy Street. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful at the scene. Initial investigation suggests the 2005 Buick LeSabre was traveling...
North Mankato Splash pad open
North Mankato's new splash pad is located next to Fallenstein Playground. The new splash pad in North Mankato has officially opened. The city invites the community to enjoy the new facility with family and friends. The public can help spread the word by posting pictures on social media using #NorthKatoSplash.
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
