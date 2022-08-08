ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

No injuries after delivery van crashes into Dane Co. business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County business’ building is considered a total loss Wednesday after a delivery truck crashed into it, authorities reported. The truck drove through a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie, according to a post from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, then collided with the Mounds Creek Siding building.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver given Narcan soon after Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver accused of crashing into a woman’s vehicle was found semi-conscious and needing Narcan after she chased him down, the police department reported. The victim told MPD investigators that her vehicle was rear-ended shortly before 1 p.m. and the man drove off. She tailed...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie police ask drivers to avoid South Grand Ave. at US 151 due to crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police asked drivers to avoid South Grand Avenue at US 151 because of a crash Wednesday morning. Dane County dispatchers said that two vehicles were involved in the crash just before 9 a.m. Sun Prairie Fire Department and EMS crews were sent to the scene along with Sun Prairie police officers. Police officials did...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

All lanes reopen after crash on the Beltline near Whitney Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a crash caused one lane to close on the Madison Beltline. People started calling around 5:30 p.m. to report that a vehicle was driving erratically, Dane County officials said. The driver’s vehicle may have had a flat tire and it crashed into the median line before the Gammon Road exit, Dane County Dispatch said.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison coffee shop owner is working to move forward after her business was robbed Tuesday night. EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue was broken into around 10:30 p.m. The inside of the shop was also vandalized. The owner, Tracy Danner, said a window was shattered...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in Madison killing caught in Ohio

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man wanted in connection with a killing last month in Madison has been captured in Ohio, the Madison Police Department confirms. The police department reports Aquille Lowe was located in Dayton and arrested there. He remains in the Montgomery County jail, awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248

PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One injured in crash on East Washington Ave., lanes back open

MADISON, Wis. — One person was injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel were sent to the scene. ﻿ The right two southbound lanes of East Washington Avenue were blocked...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County

SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Delivery vehicle stolen on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said a delivery vehicle was stolen on Madison’s east side Monday morning. A driver left a delivery vehicle running while making a delivery at an apartment building in the 1000 block of E. Washington Ave. when it was stolen, MPD’s report stated.
nbc15.com

One dead in Jefferson Co. after reported gunfire

TOWN OF SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. after hearing shots fired inside a home. As deputies arrived, they saw one person leaving the home who match the description of the suspect. That individual was taken into custody.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

