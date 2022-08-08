Read full article on original website
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
thegazebogazette.com
St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty
St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
bogalusadailynews.com
Maximus workers go on strike
On Monday, call center workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, staged a strike at four of Maximus’ largest call centers located in Bogalusa, Hattiesburg, Miss., Chester, Va., and London, Ky. In Bogalusa, the picket took place from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. outside the...
impact601.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Gulfport
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wxxv25.com
Alligator spotted near Hwy 90 and I-110
Quite an interesting sight for drivers in Biloxi early this morning. Viewer Harry Ridgdell sent us video of an alligator that was spotted on Highway 90 in Biloxi trying to get on the I-110 loop near Beau Rivage. Onlookers noticed the creature quickly and tried to direct him off the...
Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral
Videos of a water spout along the Mississippi Gulf Coast caused a brief sensation on the internet Monday afternoon. WLOX-TV viewers began sending in their recordings of the water spout in Ocean Springs which occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Below are some of the posts that were made on...
Nest of eggs for endangered Sea Turtles found on Mississippi beach, first time in 4 years
MISSISSIPPI, USA — For the first time in four years, an endangered sea turtle made her nest on the beaches on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Scientists said that it took this long because of problems stemming from decisions made in Louisiana. And those problems can have long-lasting effects on...
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
Sea Coast Echo
Hancock Grand Jury issues 84 indictments, multiple recommendations
The latest incarnation of the Hancock County Grand Jury on Wednesday submitted its final report, issuing True Bills — or indictments — in 84 cases; 34 “No Bills,” or decisions that no indictment was necessary; and returning 34 cases to law enforcement for further investigation. The...
wxxv25.com
Roosters once again patrolling Downtown Ocean Springs
Carl, the beloved rooster in Downtown Ocean Springs, has a few successors patrolling the streets and business owners are delighted to once again have roosters back in the area. This is Ricky the Rooster, he’s small, sweet, and loves carbs, according to Keri Hawkins, a waitress at Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria....
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
ourmshome.com
Who has the best burger on the Coast?
I know I shouldn’t do this; I get clobbered every time I do. Whenever I write about the best of something, whether it be po-boys or fried chicken, I get hate mail. Everybody has their own opinion, and mine are based on my experiencers. It doesn’t mean I think you are wrong, it’s not a personal attack, so just chill out!
bobgermanylaw.com
Biloxi, MS - Victim Injured in Car Wreck on I-110 near Bayview Ave
Biloxi, MS (August 8, 2022) - On Saturday night, August 6, a car accident with confirmed injuries was reported in the Biloxi area. Emergency responders were noted at the scene at around 8:32 p.m. The accident took place on Interstate 110 near Exit1D Bayview Avenue. At least one person at the scene was hurt following the crash.
WLOX
Body found behind home in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday. According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County. Sheriff Ezell says the death...
WLOX
Ocean Springs man charged with DUI causing death and injuries sentenced
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man who was arrested in 2021 for driving under the influence, causing the death of one man and injuries to another, was sentenced this week at the Harrison County Courthouse. District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 30-year-old David Thomas Pelkey pled...
Stennis Space Center tests rocket engines that will be used in NASA’s historic Artemis I mission to the moon
Later this month. the Artemis I rocket will launch to the moon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but our neighbors in Mississippi at Stennis Space Center are playing a huge part in the mission to the moon.
Maryland Daily Record
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Wife/Spouse Name: Kim Jackson (m. ?–1993) Mahmoud is a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA (National Basketball Association) for a period of nine years. He is a converted Islamic. He was meant to play basketball and become notable among the whole world. Apart from his fantastic playing skills, he also gives utmost importance to his family. Basketball has been a part of his life since his early teenage days.
Mississippi Press
Body found in Helena community identified as 39-year-old Moss Point man
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A body found in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County has been identified, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday. The body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home on Lily Orchard Road. Ezell said at the time the death was “suspicious,” but said further details regarding the manner of death wouldn’t be released until after an autopsy, which he said was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
