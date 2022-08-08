ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Could ziplining, axe throwing and more be coming to Mud Island? Development group hopes so

By Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30srFl_0h9au1wE00

Mud Island could become home to zip lines, escape rooms, climbing walls and more if a development group gets approval to move forward with an adventure park concept.

While the zip lines and climbing towers are meant to be the highlights of the proposal, the group is also planning to create outdoor escape rooms, an aerial ropes course and spaces for axe throwing, scavenger hunts, kids activities and festivals.

Plans — which will be shown to the Memphis City Council Tuesday — show the zipline tours would connect Mud Island and Downtown Memphis, crossing the harbor.

The group behind the project, The Forge Memphis, includes prominent local architect Frank Ricks, of LRK Architects, and Doug Carpenter, founder of communications firm DCA. The group also operates a 300-acre park in the Chicago area which features an aerial ropes course, climbing and ziplining.

That park opened in July 2020.

DOWNTOWN MEMPHIS:Downtown housing is in demand. How many more units can the market absorb?

TOM LEE PARK RENOVATIONS:Tom Lee Park changes are taking shape. Where does the riverfront project stand?

According to documents, the group behind the proposal plans to invest $10 million in the project and estimates the adventure park would draw 100,000 people to Mud Island annually and generate $500,000 in rent and tourism development zone funds.

In addition to the adventure elements, the park, spread across Mud Island, would feature food and beverage areas and spaces for special events and live music.

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Millions of dollars have been put into the Mud Island River Park, but what's next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of dollars have been allocated to Mud Island over the last 12 months and whether you notice it or not, millions have been used. Carol Coletta, the President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership, said there are renovations currently taking place and upcoming projects as Memphis attempts to revitalize Mud Island.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Mid-South Fair announces 2022 contest information

Youth Talent Contest, Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant and spokesKID Contest return. The Mid-South Fair has announced details surrounding its annual Youth Talent Contest, spokesKID Contest and the Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant. Two divisions make up the Youth Talent Contest – a junior division for those 9 to 12...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

New Trophy Blue Catfish record set

Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
franchising.com

2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis

Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Economic Development#The Memphis City Council#Dca
actionnews5.com

MLGW working to restore power; 1,600 customers affected by outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Tuesday morning. The MLGW outage map showed about 4,032 customers affected by the outage at its peak, around 6:20 a.m. That number has since dropped to 1,600 as of 9 a.m. Some areas have been...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.

On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Music
irlonestar.com

8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show

8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show. Bill Morris former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis,Extradited James Earl Ray , Assassinated Martin Luther King ,to stand trial in Memphis…Grew up with Elvis Presley remained close friends was honored guard at his funeral…Author of Bill Morris “A Legendary Life”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Senior citizen robbed while taking out garbage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A senior citizen man was robbed and assaulted while taking out the trash on Monday night, says Memphis police. Officers said a 74-year-old victim was approached by two men who began assaulting him with a handgun in the Sherwood Forest area. The suspects took the victim’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Non-profit works to help victims of mass shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit is sharing their mission as they work to help victims and communities of mass shootings. Victims First is made up of people who have personally been affected by a mass casualty event. Anita Busch, president & co-founder of Victims First, joined Action News 5′s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fox Meadows tenants no longer facing utility shut-off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fox Meadows apartment complex tenants are no longer facing to live without utilities after a spokesperson for Multi-South Management Services’ CEO said their bills have now been paid. WREG reported on August 6 that hundreds of tenants at the apartment complex were about to have their utilities shut off after MLGW served […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

$100,000 Memphis Powerball winner yet to come forward

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Someone in the Bluff City became $100,000 richer Saturday night after winning the Powerball lottery drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red one. The lucky ticket was sold at the Citgo Express on Knight Arnold Road, but the prize hasn't been claimed —everyone is advised to check their tickets.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy