ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Remembering the railroad to Lake George

By Jay Petrequin
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EGkx_0h9asm4a00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.

The Warren County Bikeway runs from Platt Street in Glens Falls to Lake George Battlefield Park, spanning a path once traveled by trains traveling the Delaware & Hudson Railroad line connecting the two communities. The railway would prove to fuel the engine of Lake George’s tourism industry, which still thrives in the village today.

The first train came to the village of Lake George on May 29, 1882 – Memorial Day. It came to the first of two train station iterations that would come to the village – the latter of which still stands today, opposite the Lake George Steamboat Company, currently home to a gift shop. It replaced the original station in 1910, 28 years after the first train rolled in.

When it arrived, that first train to Lake George could have carried many things. Banks and the U.S. Postal Service used the train to transfer valuables and mail. The former Martin’s Lumber sawmill used it to transfer logs south to Glens Falls, Fort Edward and beyond. More than anything, though, Lake George historian Margaret Mannix says it’s fairly certain to say that the train moved a lot of people.

PHOTOS: Quilt show stitches lives together

“I think it probably had to do with how much money you had, whether you were a day-tripper or you stayed for the summer,” said Mannix. “Mostly, people would come to town on the train and board a steamboat, and then end up at one of the hotels along the lake.”

And so the railroad thrived, connecting Lake George to the other routes that passed through Fort Edward. The majority of visitors to the so-called Queen of American Lakes rode those trains up from Albany and New York City.

The lake itself even came into contact with the trains – though in a less disastrous way than the thought may sound. Some trains carried boats ready to hit the water. At the village’s southern point, east of the steamboat company, Mannix says that the edges of the tracks are still visible where they met the water, for boats to be deployed directly onto the lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7xGJ_0h9asm4a00
A train car meets the water in Lake George, N.Y., to deploy a boat after traveling along the rail lines that now carve the path of the Warren County Bikeway. (Photo: Margaret Mannix)
More than Lake George: Best Adirondack lakes

Slowing traffic

The Lake George-Glens Falls saw its last passengers off in 1957, by which point ridership had diminished to single digits per day. The tracks were torn up, and things went dormant at both the Lake George train station and the Maple Street one in Glens Falls.

The next almost 20 years are historically unclear. Railway stretches left out of use become overgrown, falling into swift disrepair. It wouldn’t be until the late 1970s that a future was secured for the path by Warren County.

In 1978, the first section of the Warren County Bikeway was created at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Route 9 in Queensbury. That fall, it was joined as construction began a long a stretch running from Bloody Pond Road to Fort George.

Month of hot sauces comes to Lake George area

Although that sounds like a strong start, it would take decades to finish the bike path. After the initial sections wrapped up at the end of the 1970s, it wouldn’t be until 1999 that another stretch was added, connecting Glens Falls properly to the project. On June 17, 2000, a bikeway bridge was installed over Quaker Road to connect the path as it heads into the city. When installed, the bridge was dedicated to Gerald B. Solomon, a Queensbury resident who served on the Warren County Board of Supervisors before serving in the House of Representatives.

The final stretch of the bikeway was finished on Platt Street in Glens Falls in 2000. That completed a project first started by Keith DeLarm, former Town of Hague Supervisor, for whom the trail as a whole was dedicated after his passing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
City
Albany, NY
Lake George, NY
Government
City
Glens Falls, NY
Warren County, NY
Traffic
Warren County, NY
Government
City
Fort Edward, NY
County
Warren County, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
Queensbury, NY
Government
City
Lake George, NY
Hot 99.1

Gilded Age Season 2 -Pics from Church Scene on State Street in Albany

I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. There's never a shortage of loud noises, lack of parking, incessant traffic, moderate crime, beggars, etc, and as someone who has lived down in Center Square for nearly 15 years, I've had my fair share of things to complain about.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Best
cityofglensfalls.com

City of Glens Falls 2022 Annual Paving Program

The City of Glens Falls has begun their annual paving program for multiple streets throughout the City of Glens Falls. During this process, the fire hydrants in the area being paved may be used during the milling process. Due to this, residents may experience discolored/cloudy water temporarily and are advised to run their taps for 10-15 minutes or until their water service clears up. Despite the discoloration, we assure you that the water is still 100% safe as it has been fully treated at the Glens Falls Water Filtration Plant. We have attached a tentative schedule of when you may experience some temporary discoloration of your water service excluding Oakland, Fredella and Warren St. as the scheduled dates for those streets are still being discussed. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort George#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Adirondack#The U S Postal Service#Martin S Lumber
saratogaliving.com

The Saratoga Farm That’s Helping Both Horses and Humans

The 27 acres of farmland owned by Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga (THS) are alive with memories from four years’ worth of heart-lifting work involving some very special retired racehorses. One standout equine was Boots, who is now buried near a cluster of trees behind a therapy paddock. Even though it has been several years since the retired Standardbred racehorse passed away, her presence can still be felt in every corner of the farm.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside

Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WSBS

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County

Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WNYT

Warren County crash victim fondly remembered for generosity

Steven Schnall, 55, died last week in a motorcycle crash in Warren County. He was a highly respected and successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. He was the head of Quontic Bank, a thriving mortgage business. He was one of the founding board members of The Arthur Project. That’s a non-profit that...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Trailer fire shuts down lane on Thruway

Selkirk, N.Y. — A tractor trailer fire shuts down a portion of the Thruway Wednesday morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. just south of Albany after Exit 22. When CBS6 crews arrived, the fire was under control, but smoke could still be seen from the back of the trailer.
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy