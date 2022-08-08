ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia children rally against gun violence at the state capitol

By Dennis Owens, Madison Montag
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chK9P_0h9as9vc00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gun violence has consumed Philadelphia, and state lawmakers have largely ignored it, blaming the local district attorney. On August 8, young Philadelphians came to Harrisburg with homemade signs and a plea for help.

People of all ages went to Harrisburg to protest for gun safety. Seventeen-year-old Emily said, “Shots were fired outside of my school,” and 13-year-old Eleanor Koepke-Heisler said, “I’ve lost over ten people to gun violence sin Philly over the past five years.”

Dozens of other young people from Philadelphia were also at the capitol with similar experiences and stories, carrying signs with grim statistics and rallying for change.

Danay McNeill from Community Rising said, “There have been 308 homicides in Philadelphia in the time I’m writing this, and by the time you’re hearing this there have been 333.”

Protesters want lawmakers to make it more difficult to possess guns as well as additional money for anti-violence programs.

“The state needs to start taking better background checks. Why does my phone have more security than a gun?,” Koepke-Heisler asked.

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in new poll

Representative Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin County) said “Criminals are already not following laws, so adding more laws is not gonna stop the crime.”

Representatives like Lewis blame Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for what they call a dereliction of his duty and being lenient against gun crimes.

“The answer is not so much as point a finger in the direction of law abiding gun owners and say, ‘Well let’s take away more of their freedoms.’ The solution is enforcing the laws on the books and holding criminals accountable,” Lewis added.

Philadelphia DA Krasner blames Republicans for spike in city violence

Philadelphia Democrat Darisha Parker says there is more that can and should be done without harming the second amendment. “I just need people on the other side of the aisle to give a damn,” said Parker.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post. Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times. “We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said. A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors. “We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Claymont Man, Two Guns Seized

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Claymont man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 29 at approximately 1:06 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 400 block of North Monroe Street. Police made contact with an occupant, 21-year-old Malik Winters of Claymont. Following a brief investigation, police recovered two (2) loaded 9mm handguns. Police took Winters into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 15, ‘Targeted' as 34 Shots Are Fired, Philly Police Say

A mother rushed her teenage son to the hospital after he was shot in North Philadelphia Sunday night in what police called a "targeted" attack where at least 34 shots were fired. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. along North 13th Street at Fairmount Avenue. Moments after being shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Krasner
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating West 4th Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:26 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#State Capitol#Second Amendment#Violent Crime#Philadelphians#Community Rising#Pennsylvania Senate Race
WDEL 1150AM

Young woman shot to death in Wilmington

Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in the City's 9th Ward Area Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th and Tatnall streets just before 10 p.m. and found 20-year-old Darnashia Green. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NJ.com

Two charged with beating man over sale of PlayStation 5

Two teens beat and robbed a man of a PlayStation 5 when they couldn’t agree on a sale price for the popular gaming system, authorities said. The incident occurred Friday at 7:20 p.m. outside the 34th Fourth Street Light Rail Station in Bayonne, police Capt. Eric Amato said. Nizere...
BAYONNE, NJ
ConsumerAffairs

Shopaax.com recalls Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP

Shopaax.com of Newark, Del., is recalling all lots of Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP. The product, which is promoted and sold as a treatment for sexual enhancement, contains sildenafil, which is not declared on the label. The recalled product -- which comes in a golden box and contains 12 sachets...
NEWARK, DE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy