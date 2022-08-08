Read full article on original website
Potsdam grad heading to Special Olympics
Curt Walters, Class of 2014 at Potsdam Central School, is a part of the Pasco Stars Special Olympics softball team. He has been selected to compete in the Special Olympics North America Softball Championships in Lynchburg, Va., Sept. 15-18. A fundraising link provided by Special Olympics Florida is http://give.specialolympicsflorida.org/pascosoftball for anyone interested in helping fund the trip to Virginia. Pictured above, Walters rounds second and heads to third base. Submitted Photo See story.
Brantley Gilbert concert in Watertown moved indoors
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The venue has been changed for the Branley Gilbert concert in Watertown. The Disable Persons Action Organization confirmed on Monday that Brantley Gilbert will now perform indoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena on Wednesday, August 17. This was a change as the concert was originally...
Legends of Massena on display
Actor Hal Smith, a former Massena resident, was one of several dozen celebrities featured in “Legends of Massena” exhibit on display Aug. 5-7 during Massena’s mega reunion of Massena graduates of the 1980s. Smith is most famous as Otis, the town drunk, in the Andy Griffin Show, said event organizer Mariann Witkop. The exhibit was held in the Mercantile building, 2 Water St. NCNow photo.
Jefferson Community College offices closing August 12
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Offices on the Jefferson Community College campus will be closed Friday. According to JCC Public Relations, offices will be closed due to scheduled maintenance. This is a temporary closure. Offices are set to reopen on Monday, August 15.
Mega Reunion in Massena
Five former Massena graduates surprised the Massena Central High School’s Mega Reunion of 1980s graduates when they performed at the block party Saturday night. They took to the stage during Double Axel’s break, playing 80s hits. Comprising the Mega Band were classmates Andy Knoll ’80, Darrell Morrow ’82, Jamie Portolese ’82, Thomas Beckstead ’83, and Doug Debien ’86. “And just for a moment we were all 17 again! Thank you to our classmate Mega Band! You guys were the icing on the cake!” said Nancy Fiacco Mailhot. Photo courtesy of Karen Alfred Mossow.
Getting some relief this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When the day starts out close to 80 degrees, you know it’s going to be a hot one. There won’t be a lot of sunshine, though, and what we do get will be hazy. That’s because of all the humidity in the air.
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show. Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.
SUV crashes into Watertown building
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning. Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel treated the driver at the scene. Officials say no charges are...
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
Attic fire in Canton
Firefighters were able to save a home from extensive damage following an attic fire, according to Canton Fire officials. Above, a firefighter investigates the fire from the roof of the home. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of Canton Fire.
Watertown’s Leray, Thompson streets closing for paving
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two streets in Watertown will be closed this week to allow paving work. According to the City of Watertown’s Engineering Department, a contractor will be paving the road on Leray Street near the Full Circle Bar and Grill beginning on Wednesday, August 10. This...
Missing Watertown man’s body found in Black River
Reports of a body in the Black River came in soon after the vehicle was discovered at 6:42 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson counties until 4:30 p.m. A line of strong thunderstorms is moving northeast at 40mph towards Richland, Boonville, Lowville, and just south of Watertown. It is producing 60mph wind gusts and heavy downpours. Neighbors are advised...
New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan
New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
Clayton chamber warns of fake email
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is raising the alarm about an email that claims to be from them but isn’t. Chamber officials say the email, which has been sent to some of its members, could contain a virus. The email is from “wirebox1983@gmail.com” with...
Officials break ground for mental health urgent care facility
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Providing mental health care around the clock. That’s the idea behind a new facility coming to Watertown. On Tuesday, local leaders broke ground to redevelop the former Great American supermarket on State Street into an urgent care facility for behavioral health and mental health patients.
Evans Mills man hospitalized after buggy, vehicle collide in LeRay
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a vehicle and Amish buggy collision that occurred in Jefferson County on Monday. According to NYSP, around 2:32 p.m. on August 8 a 2007 Honda Odyssey being operated by 55-year-old Anthony J. Morrow from Theresa was traveling northbound on State Route 37. Police stated that Morrow failed to observe an Amish horse-drawn buggy that was traveling northbound.
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Samaritan Summit Village
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been identified at Samaritan Health’s Summit Village Assisted Living Facility. According to Samaritan, three cases have been confirmed in the past week, with the first case identified on August 3 and additional cases on August 7 and August 9. All...
47-year-old man killed in accident at Adirondack town trash transfer station
Long Lake, N.Y. — A 47-year-old man died Monday when he was pinned between a loading container and trash compactor at a town trash transfer station in the Adirondacks, troopers said. At 9:37 a.m. officers arrived at the Long Lake Transfer Station at 8180 State Route 28 North, according...
Redwood man dies as result of fatal crash on Bailey Settlement Road in Town of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Redwood man has died as a result of a one-car crash on Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8. According to a press release from New York State Police, 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north when he lost control of the truck he was driving and went off the shoulder, striking a utility pole and stopping over an embankment.
