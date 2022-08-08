Five former Massena graduates surprised the Massena Central High School’s Mega Reunion of 1980s graduates when they performed at the block party Saturday night. They took to the stage during Double Axel’s break, playing 80s hits. Comprising the Mega Band were classmates Andy Knoll ’80, Darrell Morrow ’82, Jamie Portolese ’82, Thomas Beckstead ’83, and Doug Debien ’86. “And just for a moment we were all 17 again! Thank you to our classmate Mega Band! You guys were the icing on the cake!” said Nancy Fiacco Mailhot. Photo courtesy of Karen Alfred Mossow.

MASSENA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO