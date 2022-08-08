Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Pundit claims that Aston Villa fans could turn on Steven Gerrard very soon
Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Villans fans could turn on boss Steven Gerrard if the club’s poor results under the Liverpool legend continue across the season. Gerrard joined the club last November after excelling at Rangers, including an invincibles season which saw the club take...
Fulham finally complete £15m transfer signing of West Ham defender Issa Diop after negotiating for more than a month
ISSA DIOP has completed his £15m move from West Ham to Fulham. The Hammers centre back asked boss David Moyes not to be involved in their Premier League opening day 2-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend. And the Frenchman has now confirmed his switch to the Cottagers. That...
Manchester City continue negotiations with Anderlecht over £12m-rated Sergio Gomez - with Pep Guardiola keen not to miss out on a second left back target of the summer after Chelsea signed his No 1 Marc Cucurella from Brighton
Manchester City are still negotiating over a fee for Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. The Belgian side want around £12m for the highly-rated 21-year-old. City missed out on Marc Cucurella, their initial target for the left back position after Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal, to Chelsea with the club deeming his eventual £60m price tag too expensive.
Liverpool are ready to reward 19-year-old Harvey Elliott with a new deal at Anfield - despite him only penning fresh terms 12 months ago - with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp keen to extend his young midfielder's stay past 2026
Liverpool are set to hand youngster Harvey Elliott with a new long-term contract as a reward for the progress he has made since stepping into Jurgen Klopp's first-team. The 19-year-old signed his latest contract with the club just 12 months ago but will now be handed a fresh deal as Liverpool seek to tie the attacker down to a period of longevity at Anfield.
Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 2: Erling Haaland, Brenden Aaronson, William Saliba and more
Erling HaalandIf you went with Harry Kane in your gameweek 1 squad, don’t be too hard on yourself. It is not often Tottenham score four and Kane blanks. Your prediction was right, the outcome was wrong. The question now is: do you stick or twist?Our advice would be twist, if you can. Price changes already mean there is a 0.2m gap between Kane and Haaland. Unless you have money in the bank, you’ll need to take a hit to bring in the Manchester City striker for Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth.Even then, it may be worth it. Haaland will likely...
Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition
Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo and David Raya
This weekend brings the second fixture of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. Let's take a look at who we can expect to partake in individual battles as Brentford host Manchester United. Having suffered defeats to the hands of Brighton at Old Trafford, Manchester United will be keen to bounce back...
Newcastle visit Tranmere as Everton and Leeds face League One opponents in Carabao Cup second round
The draw for the Carabao Cup second round saw Premier League side Newcastle United, now the richest club on the planet due to their owners - Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - handed a trip to League Two side Tranmere Rovers.England’s second cup competition sees 13 of the 20 top-flight teams enter at this stage, with the remaining seven who are involved in European competition this season coming in from the third round.The regionalised draw also pitted Aston Villa and Everton against League One outfits Bolton and Fleetwood respectively, while Leeds United host Championship side Barnsley.In the Southern...
Everton to make transfer offer for Southampton striker Che Adams but face competition from Wolves, Leeds and Forest
EVERTON are reportedly making a move for Southampton striker Che Adams. Adams, 26, is a wanted man as Prem rivals Leeds, Wolves and Nottingham Forest also eye up offers. But the Daily Mail claim the Saints No10 is interested in a move to Goodison Park. Ralph Hasenhuttl has now squeezed...
The worst Premier League XI to be crowned champions, including Rodwell and Arsenal flops Cygan and Aliadiere
WINNING the Premier League is no easy task. It takes the right manager, a strong mix of players, hard work, dedication, skill... No wonder that picking up a winners' medal in the top flight is among the most impressive feats in football. The Premier League are celebrating their 30th anniversary...
Everton make their move for Southampton's Che Adams with the Scotland forward keen on move to Merseyside... but Frank Lampard faces competition from Wolves, Leeds and Nottingham Forest for his signature
Everton have made a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams. Sportsmail understands the Scotland international is interested in a move to Goodison Park but there is also competition from Leeds, Wolves and Nottingham Forest. The 26-year-old, who scored eight times for Saints last season, is said to be open...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Striker Gyokeres linked, Coady clause, Pickford on Chelsea positives
ICYMI: Everton (finally) confirm the signing of Amadou Onana. [RBM]. Watch the first interview with the new man below. While Wolves have loaned their club captain Conor Coady to Everton, they cannot recall him even if they would like to do so at any point this season, because the Toffees have a £12 million option to buy. [Express & Star]
SkySports
Liverpool should not panic in the transfer window after drawing at Fulham, says Jamie Carragher
After Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham in their Premier League opener, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher gives his thoughts on where Jurgen Klopp's side stand and the rest of the first weekend of the season. Saturday's draw at Fulham wasn't the Liverpool we know. Nor the...
Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend
Brentford’s identity v Man Utd’s muddle, Kanté could be key for Chelsea and Tielemans can send Arsenal a timely message
Erling Haaland’s early impact at Manchester City already looks ominous for the Premier League
While Erling Haaland was swearing on live television, and Pep Guardiola was getting a little passive aggressive, David Moyes was becoming defensive.The West Ham manager had been speaking about how his side had been preparing for the Norwegian’s runs all week. They had watched his game against Liverpool, and tried to apply the lessons from previous games against Manchester City.It didn’t matter, though. They could do little about it.Moyes was a little unwilling to go all in on all the gushing praise for Haaland, though.He first of all said that his team should have cut out the Kevin De...
'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves
Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
Premier League transfers: All the stars linked with moves before summer window closes
The 2022/23 Premier League season may already be underway, but the transfer window remains open until September 1.England’s top football clubs still have a number of weeks to complete new signings, with plenty of players heavily rumoured to be on the move.Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is linked with a big-money move to Chelsea, while the Blues could offload a star of their own to help fund the move, in Callum Hudson-Odoi.Arsenal, Fulham and Liverpool are all expected to make more signings too.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Premier League: Conte delights at Tottenham's impressive display against SouthamptonErling Haaland swears in first post-match Premier League interviewJurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ‘not good enough’ in opening-day draw against Fulham
Manchester United Fans Planning Walkout For Premier League Match Against Bitter Rivals Liverpool
Manchester United fans have had enough and are planning to leave Old Trafford empty when playing Liverpool at home, to send a clear message out to the Glazers.
